Dourados applied nearly 4,000 doses on “D-Day” of vaccination against Covid

The City of Dourados, through the Immunization Sector, informed that 3,960 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied in the vaccination this Saturday (25).

Of the total number of vaccines, 3,136 doses 1, 2 and 3 were applied at the Parque do Lago II Health Units, Maracanã, ESF CSU, Santo André and at the ESF (Family Health Strategy) in Vila Vargas.

A further 824 doses were applied drive-thru from the Dom Teodardo Leitz pavilion.

Four groups will be contemplated with dose applications. Vaccination took place from 8 am to midnight.

Leave your comment

Read too

POLICE Man is arrested when he picks up a customer’s truck and is caught drunk and sleeping at the wheel COVID-19 Physician and founder of PT, Campo Grande, Carlos Neder dies in SP POLICE Tactical Force arrests man with arrest warrant and recovers stolen vehicle POLICE Indigenous man arrested with two firearms and five illegal ammunition SPORT Uberlândia-MG overturns Joinville-SC’s unbeaten record in Serie D PARLIAMENTARY ACTION State Week for the Elderly has online programming POLICY CCJ debates on Tuesday proposed changes to the Administrative Misconduct Law HEALTH Ministry of Health receives 2 million more doses from Pfizer SAFETY Hearing will debate the role of municipalities in public safety GOLD Young man has a stolen bicycle in the parking lot at work.

most read

STORY

‘Famosos’ in Dourados, Faísca and Fumaça dispensed with an invitation to a national television program

GOLD

Man is found dead at home by an employee in Vila São Brás

GOLD

Douradense is fined R$ 2,400 for illegal breeding of wild boar

MS-156

Driver is trapped inside vehicle after rollover in Dourados