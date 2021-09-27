Dourados applied nearly 4,000 doses on “D-Day” of vaccination against Covid

The City of Dourados, through the Immunization Sector, informed that 3,960 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied in the vaccination this Saturday (25).
Of the total number of vaccines, 3,136 doses 1, 2 and 3 were applied at the Parque do Lago II Health Units, Maracanã, ESF CSU, Santo André and at the ESF (Family Health Strategy) in Vila Vargas.
A further 824 doses were applied drive-thru from the Dom Teodardo Leitz pavilion.
Four groups will be contemplated with dose applications. Vaccination took place from 8 am to midnight.
Leave your comment
Read too
Man is arrested when he picks up a customer’s truck and is caught drunk and sleeping at the wheel
COVID-19
Physician and founder of PT, Campo Grande, Carlos Neder dies in SP
POLICE
Tactical Force arrests man with arrest warrant and recovers stolen vehicle
POLICE
Indigenous man arrested with two firearms and five illegal ammunition
SPORT
Uberlândia-MG overturns Joinville-SC’s unbeaten record in Serie D
PARLIAMENTARY ACTION
State Week for the Elderly has online programming
POLICY
CCJ debates on Tuesday proposed changes to the Administrative Misconduct Law
HEALTH
Ministry of Health receives 2 million more doses from Pfizer
SAFETY
Hearing will debate the role of municipalities in public safety
GOLD
Young man has a stolen bicycle in the parking lot at work.
most read
STORY
‘Famosos’ in Dourados, Faísca and Fumaça dispensed with an invitation to a national television program
GOLD
Man is found dead at home by an employee in Vila São Brás
GOLD
Douradense is fined R$ 2,400 for illegal breeding of wild boar
MS-156
Driver is trapped inside vehicle after rollover in Dourados