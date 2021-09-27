Dust cloud hits cities in the interior of São Paulo this Sunday afternoon

A thick cloud of dust hit Ribeirão Preto, Franca, Barretos and other cities in the interior of São Paulo this Sunday afternoon, 26. Strong gusts of wind were also reported. The cloud was dissipated by heavy rain in the sequence.

According to meteorologist Estael Sias, from MetSul, the phenomenon is common in Asian countries, where it is known as “haboob”. It is caused by storms of rain with strong winds that, when they come into contact with dry soil, find traces of burning, dust and vegetation, which end up creating a dirt “steam roller” that can reach up to 10 kilometers in height .

“First comes the storm and storm cloud, which generated a more horizontal wind current and messed up all this debris. As it hasn’t rained for months in that region, there’s a lot of dust, the soil and vegetation are dry, and so are the fires contributed,” explains Estael.

Satellites from the National Institute of Meteorology showed that the municipality of Franca registered intense winds of up to 60 kilometers on Sunday, 26. The region was also under alert for storms with up to 30 millimeters of rain per hour and risk of hail, such as the one that hit parts of São Paulo the day before, damage to crops, falling tree branches and flooding.

Although Estael explains that this is a natural event due to weather conditions, she also points out that it is more characteristic of countries in Asia and not as common in Southeastern Brazil.

However, she says that the phenomenon has a way of dissipating itself: “The wind that follows the storm helps to spread this sand more and it dissolves, like the fog process, which is slow but helped by the wind itself.”

Residents of affected cities posted videos with the phenomenon on social networks. See below:

I received: end of the world pic.twitter.com/VhTXFvaj23 — celi (@cbwolfg) September 26, 2021 a mix of mad max and maze runner in ribeirão preto wanted: rain

