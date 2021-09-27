‘Eike — all or nothing’: we visit the set of the film inspired by the rise and fall of the entrepreneur

The orange coat, the peddler’s smile and the speech transport the viewer to a time when it seemed credible to sell the idea that Rio would become a tropical Norway. From the audience, the governor joins an audience of suits who excitedly repeat: “Hey-ke! Hey-ke! Hey-ke! Hey-ke!” In the background, images of platforms in the Campos Basin. Filmed at the Jockey Club, in Gávea, the scene will be in “Eike — Tudo or Nothing”, a fiction by Andradina Azevedo and Dida Andrade about the rise and fall of one of the media symbols of the most optimistic moment of the Brazilian economy in the Lula and Dilma years . Inspired by the biography of journalist Malu Gaspar, from GLOBO, which will be reissued in March with an unprecedented afterword, the film should hit theaters in the middle of next year, with Nelson Freitas in the title role.

“The book is the foundation, but we’ve also seen hundreds of interviews about Eike. In one of them, which is in the film, the reporter asks him in 2012: “If you are the seventh richest man on the planet, why don’t you look happy?” He answers: “Because I want to be the first.” This is the character that interested us — says producer Mariza Leão.

With a budget of R$9 million, “Eike” is not a cinebio. And it doesn’t even have the ambition, in less than two hours of screening, to tell the complete trajectory of the ex-husband of Luma de Oliveira, lived by Carol Castro. Malu Gaspar’s thorough investigation, by way of comparison, has 545 pages. The businessman had an estimated fortune of US$ 30 billion, conquered a captive role in the popular imagination with eccentricities such as decorating the room with a Lamborghini, promised exorbitant results to investors, failed to meet production targets and ended up arrested by Car Wash , accused, among other crimes, of paying a millionaire bribe to Governor Sergio Cabral. At 64, Eike is free to appeal after being convicted in court for crimes against the market.

The script centers on the rise and fall of empire X: from when Eike turns his attention to the pre-salt layer, in 2006, to prison, in 2017. And it does not offer, says producer Tiago Rezende, judgments. Nor about morals (although it includes a fictional family that lost everything after investing their savings in OGX), nor about the real shine of the businessman, son of the former minister and former president of Vale Eliezer Batista.

“If you ask a taxi driver, he will have an opinion on Eike, as well as the most sophisticated expert on the market. But the idea was to do something unusual and without his direct participation – says the producer.

The unusual included the choice of a pair of directors from the indie universe (“A brut flower of will” and “30 years blues”) and a protagonist more associated with comedy, with 16 years of “Total Zorra”.

— I thought a lot about his dream and his delirium, but also about the collective, the government, the people. It is important to remember that Eike was also a metaphor for Brazil at that time. Few characters can, so quickly, be the right man at the right time and the wrong guy in the wrong place – says the actor.

Freitas met Eike before the period portrayed in the film, when he dated his then sister-in-law, Isis de Oliveira:

“That was three decades ago, but it’s unavoidable to use information that was in my memory. What most impressed me was the simplicity. He walked in tennis and was a seducer. But I didn’t set out to imitate Eike, we ran away from the caricature.

Characters from a very private world

The directors decided to present in a single sequence, starting with an unconventional therapeutic session, Eike’s relationship with Luma. In addition to the iconic image of the actress, model and drum queen parading around the 1998 carnival with her then-husband’s name on a collar, they portray their meeting, when Eike had a bride, marriage, pregnant muse and separation, after 13 years.

“In the movie, she’s an apparition. The scene is Felinian, surreal, a mix of circus and theater. It portrays a romance that, in its intensity, was a bit like Romeo and Juliet. Luma was the sexiest woman in the country, and there was also the aspect of great achievement for him – says Carol Castro.

Along with the executives closest to Eike, says Governor Sobral, played by André Mattos. In one of the scenes, at Palácio das Laranjeiras, the politician complains about the difficulty in being able to afford the Olympics and manages to insert, in the middle of the conversation, a “request” to use the businessman’s jet on the weekend.

“I wonder what life these guys led. In testimonies at Lava-Jato, Cabral talks calmly about having $100 million in one of his accounts in the US. When you see him, even when he assumes the worst mistakes, you believe him. There’s something schizophrenic and tragic, it’s a character as complex as Eike — says Mattos.

anecdotal figure

Released in 2014, Malu Gaspar’s book ends with Eike bankrupt. The update will include the denunciation, arrest and attempts of the businessman to get back on his feet, whose most recent chapter was that of a mysterious Chinese partner who would invest up to US$ 50 million in mining company MMX, in bankruptcy protection.

– Before the Chinese, there was the sublingual generic of Viagra and the paste that would restore tooth enamel, but none of that took effect. I keep following the character, but I don’t see him as someone who will be relevant again. Eike’s fall had global repercussions, everyone knows how he created companies based on wind. Today I see him as an anecdotal figure, who lives in a very private world – says the journalist.