Elections in Germany: projections point center-left and center-right draw

A technical tie between the centre-left and centre-right (with a slight advantage for the former).

This is what the first results of exit polls in Germany showed.

This Sunday (26/9), the Germans went to the polls to choose the Lower House of Parliament – the Bundestag – which, later, will decide who will govern the country, succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel ruled Germany for 16 years. During this period, he became the main political figure in Europe, considered synonymous with security and stability amidst the adversities that the Old Continent has gone through — and is going through —: euro and refugee crisis, terrorism, rise of the far right , among others.

According to projections by German broadcasters, the SPD, Olaf Scholz’s party of Social Democrats (centre-left), has about 26% of the vote, while the conservatives (centre-right) of the CDU/CSU, led by Armin Laschet , whom Merkel supports, about 24%.

This percentage (25.7%), based on Chancellor Merkel’s first projections for the CDU/CSU alliance, would be the worst result at the federal level in the history of the CDU.

The party never got less than 30% of the vote.

“It’s not just Laschet’s fault, Angela Merkel is partly to blame. She has not been able to find a capable successor and has not supported Laschet as much as she could. This result is not good for her legacy”, tells the BBC Matt Qvortrup, science professor Politics at Coventry University, UK.

Meanwhile, the SPD received more votes than in 2017, when it had its worst result since World War II (21% of the vote).

Amid the fierce dispute, the Greens came out victorious, with 14% of the votes. The FDP liberals (11%) on the right were also successful.

Further back come the ultra-rightist AfD and the Socialists of the Left Party.

Official results are expected to be announced shortly. Meanwhile, more updates are expected overnight and into this Monday morning.

Alliance

The fact that the race is so close means that both candidates, Scholz and Laschet, will need a coalition to govern.

Scholz of the SPD said the country voted for change and is ready to form and lead the next government.

Meanwhile, Laschet acknowledged that conservatives “are not happy with the results” but that he was determined to lead the next government.

“It’s certainly not the way the CDU wanted the Merkel era to end,” says Jenny Hill, BBC Berlin correspondent.

“However, Armin Laschet is taking a bold stand and acting as if he has a mandate to form a coalition government.”

“His party has had talks with some of the smaller parties that will be needed for the CDU to stay in power,” adds Hill.

It would take a three-party coalition to get a majority in parliament.

Building such a coalition will likely take time, as the parties must agree on a common agenda and decide on key positions.

There is no rule that the party with the most seats or the highest proportion of votes must lead the government.

If the party in second place can form a viable coalition with other acronyms, it can occupy the chancellery.

Once the new government is established, the current chancellor, Angela Merkel, will step down after 16 years.

Until then, she remains “interim chancellor”.