Elections in Germany: projections point center-left and center-right draw

Amid the fierce dispute between Social Democrats and Conservatives, Greens and Liberals emerged victorious; coalition will be needed to govern country

A technical tie between the centre-left and centre-right (with a slight advantage for the former).

This is what the first results of exit polls in Germany showed.

This Sunday (26/9), the Germans went to the polls to choose the Lower House of Parliament – the Bundestag – which, later, will decide who will govern the country, succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel ruled Germany for 16 years. During this period, he became the main political figure in Europe, considered synonymous with security and stability amidst the adversities that the Old Continent has gone through — and is going through —: euro and refugee crisis, terrorism, rise of the far right , among others.