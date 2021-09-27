Employee who chaired a robber is elected ’employee of the month’ after preventing theft; video | Rondônia

Uerlisson Lessa, the official who was known to prevent a robbery using a chair against the suspect, was given the title of ‘ Employee of the Month ‘ at the bakery where he works in Porto Velho. The ‘award’ was made this weekend after hundreds of requests from internet users.

The robbery attempt took place on Thursday (23). The security camera video that went viral on social networks shows the moment when the suspect approaches the cashier and starts to get money. At that moment, Uerlisson takes possession of a wooden chair, comes up behind the suspect and strikes the back and head (watch below).

Employee gives a man a chair during a robbery in a bakery in Porto Velho, Rondônia

According to the bakery, the clerk who appears in the video being robbed is Uerlisson’s wife. An employee told police that the suspect entered the bakery posing as a customer, took bread and, when weighing the bag at the cash register, showed part of the weapon he was carrying to the attendant and announced the robbery. After taking the chair, the suspect was immobilized and detained by employees.

In an interview with g1, the owner of the bakery, Henderson Cahu, said that the employee of the month category did not exist in the company. However, after the video went viral and at the request of internet users, he decided to pay tribute to the worker.

“We don’t have this employee of the month situation here. But, after what happened, we saw it on social networks a lot of people saying he should be the employee of the month. We decided to do that,” said Henderson.

On social networks, jokingly, the bakery wrote the message: ‘The terror of pvh burglars [Porto Velho]! Do you want to take a wheelchair?’

Since the video went viral, several memes have popped up on social media.

“We joined in after the various memes on social media. We took a picture of him with the chair and did it and posted it on Facebook recognizing him as employee of the month.”

After posting the “employee of the month” photo on a social network, users reacted positively. One netizen wrote: “That one was brave” . Another said, “A hero,” and a third said, “This one deserves to be a year-round employee.”

Even if in the case of the bakery the suspect has been immobilized, the Civil Police recommends that people do not react at any time during the robbery, as the reaction could lead to murder.

Police authorities emphasize that it is necessary to look for a police station or contact 190, which will do the work.

