Environment of ‘war’ and eagerness for a new victory mark the backstage of Drby in men; watch the video

Corinthians opened the Derby weekend with a 2-1 victory in the men’s team. As usual after the games, the club posted a video with all the behind-the-scenes moments.

Corinthians’ arrival at the Neo Química Arena is recorded from outside the gates. Before the team can go to the field, still in the warm-up room, the physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira exalts the war atmosphere of the match and asks for a delivery game from start to finish.

“It’s a war, but we’re going to play football. We will deliver everything inside, the coolest thing is that it only depends on us, no one will help. Organized, footprint from start to finish. It’s like beating them and it’s been a while, don’t leave it for later. It’s today, now. Organize your mind, let’s play hard to win these games”, says the professional – see the full video below.

Back in the locker room, after warming up, some motivational words are heard as players shake hands before heading out onto the field. “It’s a second ball game”, “Together, always”, “Let’s fight and we’ll win” and “Ambition, huh” are some of them.

“Breathe, let your heart pound. Our strength is the group, the work. Game intensity, without losing five minutes. Strong because we need soul, strength!”, said Sylvinho before releasing the athletes for the game.

“Imposition, winner mentality, because we are in our house!“, completed Cassio.

After the match, the atmosphere in the changing rooms was one of joy. Cássio, Willian, Róger Guedes and the cast celebrated the triumph that ended a frustrating streak of draws and extended their unbeaten run even further.

“We were coming from a good streak, but ended up taking a goal… today I don’t even have anything to say, congratulations everyone, we played a good game, we knew we would evolve. We see Sylvinho’s work, he has helped us a lot, added and will make us evolve and grow a lot. Rest all week, I’m very happy and go, Corinthians,” said Cassio.

“Importantly, we work all week keeping an eye on. It’s great to win against the rival, they have a qualified team. We played a great game, now it’s about moving on, continuing to evolve, so that we can go even higher on the table“, completed Willian.

Finally, Sylvinho spoke about the evolution of the team. The coach valued the delivery of all and the three points won at home.

“It’s great to see that you guys are building as a group. I see it in the eyes of each one of you. Congratulations on the victory, the commitment. You know, understand me, I saw each one in its own way, it is the strength of the group and of you. It’s a pride and joy, we’ll see each other on Monday afternoon, enjoy Sunday with family and friends,” celebrated the coach.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video

