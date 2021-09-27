Erika accuses Bil of theft, and ex-BBB threatens to ‘prosecute’ · TV News

Arcrebiano de Araújo was irritated by an accusation made by Erika Schneider in A Fazenda 13. The former ballerina do Faustão said, during the dynamic with Rodrigo Faro, that the ex-BBB had stolen her money. “I might as well file a lawsuit on her,” threatened the model.

“I’m sick of her,” said Bil. “Come with her and talk, it’s bad you guys are fighting,” advised Victor Pecoraro. “I don’t. I talk to her, and she just kicks me,” claimed Maiara’s ex-boyfriend. Erika and Arcrebiano began to fall out after she, as a farmer, put him to take care of the cows in the care of the animals.

“I heard something very heavy. She kept saying: ‘ah, Bil stole my money’, and I can go out there and sue, just for the word robbery,” he said, in a conversation about votes with the actor, this Monday morning (27). Arcrebiano believes that it could be the indication of the farmer in the formation of the garden.

“Gui Araujo told me. She called me names, according to him. He called me retarded, said I stole her prize, which I didn’t deserve,” reported the former No Limite. “I might as well file a lawsuit, but I’m not going to do that, I don’t want to mess with it,” he said.

“But put yourself in my place, me doing it with a woman,” suggested the ex-BBB. “It was going to be a lot more aggravating,” he concluded.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 15.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

