Error in signing up for Serie A reinforcements overturns Sport’s football board | sport

Sport’s vice president of football – Nelo Campos – and the four directors of the department are leaving Ilha do Retiro. Thus, the entire football board – which took over the club during the change in management – is being removed. Case of Augusto Moreira, Gabriel Campos, Guilherme Falcão and Rossini Millet.

The summit is in a meeting with President Leonardo Lopes, this Monday morning. The directors were contacted, but they have not answered calls at the time of this publication.

The change in the Rubro-negro’s summit happens right after a problem in the registration of reinforcements for the Brazilian Championship.

The story began with the case of right-back Jeferson, who had a problem with his documentation and did not enter the CBF Daily Newsletter until Friday – deadline for entries for new athletes in Serie A. But he was not the only one .

Sport brought three more reinforcements that were not registered in the Brasileirão – and consequently, they cannot compete in the competition in 2021. Case of goalkeeper Saulo, forward Vander Vieira and defensive midfielder Nicolas Aguirre. The information about the registrations had been disclosed by the SportNet and was confirmed by ge.

The detail is that Saulo, Vander Vieira and Nicolás Aguirre even appeared on the CBF’s IDB. But the regularization and registration processes for the championship are different.

Amidst this scenario, goalkeeper Saulo appeared at the IDB on August 20th. While Vander and Aguirre were regularized last Wednesday. But none of the three were entered in Serie A until September 24th. Thus, they cannot act for the Red and Black.

Over the past weekend, the board’s expectation was to wait for a position from the CBF on the case – to try to solve the problem. At the same time, the football executive – Felipe Albuquerque – resigned and said goodbye to the club on Saturday.

Regarding those hired with enrollment problems, Jeferson and Vander Vieira signed a contract valid until the end of the year. While Nicolás Aguirre and Saulo also have a bond until December, but with the possibility of renewal.