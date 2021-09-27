ES freezes ICMS on gasoline to try to avoid further increases

Photo: Agência Brasil





The State Government decided to freeze the update of the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) for the next few months, in case new increases in the price of oil products, such as gasoline and cooking gas, are registered.

The amount is the calculation basis for charging the Tax on Transactions related to the Circulation of Goods and on Interstate, Intermunicipal and Communication Services (ICMS).

The decision was announced by the State Governor, Renato Casagrande, after a meeting with the Secretary of State for Finance, Marcelo Altoé. The measure is intended to prevent a further increase in the price paid by consumers at gas stations.

To understand the measure, it is first necessary to understand the relationship between the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer and taxes. In this case, diesel, which has a 12% rate, is used as an example to illustrate the calculation.

Currently, in Espírito Santo, diesel is sold for between R$4.41 and R$4.85, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Thus, the calculated PMPF is R$4.50. Therefore, the tax to be paid is 12% on this amount, which corresponds to R$ 0.54.

“What we are doing, at this moment, is to avoid the increase in the PMPF. In this way, even if the price of fuel increases in the coming weeks, the State will not collect anything more from it. On the other hand, if the price falls, we will update the Average Price so that it follows the trend of lower fuel prices,” explained Marcelo Altoé. “This measure tends to be much more effective than reducing the tax rate,” he added.

The PMPF has not been updated since July for the GLP. Currently, cooking gas has been sold for between R$86 and R$110, but the state charges the tax on R$71.69. “We understand the social importance of the GLP and we know that the increase in the PMPF, even though it is a right of the State, can make the price rise even more and that is not what we want”, stressed the secretary.

“This is another important point to be addressed because, even with this measure, the price of LPG continued to increase. This is due to the pricing policy adopted by Petrobras in recent years,” pointed out Altoé.

Casagrande answers Bolsonaro about ICMS

Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) joined nineteen heads of state executives to release a letter this Monday (20) denying having increased the ICMS of fuels.

The letter says that the problem is national, and demands “truth” from the federal government to solve the problem.

“The governors of the signatory Brazilian federated entities have made it public to clarify that, in the last 12 months, the price of gasoline has increased by more than 40%, although no state has increased the ICMS levied on fuels during this period”, they state in the document.

Governors such as Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), Ronaldo Caiado (DEM-GO), Rui Costa (PT-BA), Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ), Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), Eduardo Leite (PSDB) also signed the letter -RS) and Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF).

Secretary released clarification note

Amidst so many debates on the composition of fuel prices and taxes related to the subject, the Secretariat of Finance (Sefaz) created an explanatory note to clarify some points on the subject. The material was produced by the Oil, Natural Gas, Biofuels and Derivatives Nucleus (Nupetro).

“We understand how complex this subject is, so we created this kind of booklet so that the citizen can understand it a little better. This material uses only technical information to guide the population”, commented the supervisor of Nupetro, Luiz Claudio Nogueira de Souza.