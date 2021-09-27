Even after Internacional’s victory, fans show dissatisfaction with Guerrero

This Sunday night (26), Internacional beat Bahia 2-0, with goals and Yuri Alberto and Rodrigo Dourado. Despite the Colorado happiness, not everyone was cherished by the fans. Guerrero, who came on in the 17th minute of the second half in place of Taison, had a much criticized performance.

For fans, the attacker is slow and disrupts the team’s offensive transition lines. At 37, colorados already consider the player in “retirement phase” and disapprove of possible renewal of him with the club. Check out the repercussion:

Guerrero can’t do it anymore, renewing with him is a mistake — michel (@sci_michel)

September 26, 2021





Guerrero is very slow, it’s very slow, there’s no condition, you can’t renew with this guy — Bernardo Antunes (@bernardoantune5)

September 26, 2021



For more than 400,000 it is not worth renewing with Guerrero. And the Paoletes that bite each other — William G. Martinsˢᶜᶦ (@M98William)

September 26, 2021



Would you still renew with Guerrero? I think his time is gone — Pablo (@_Pablo1909)

September 26, 2021



Once again Aguirre puts p Guerrero, once again the team dies after that. — Juliano da Rosa (@Mynameisnotjube)

September 26, 2021



Scary how much Guerrero has NOTHING TO DO with Inter — Pleasure, Eidryan (@eueidryano)

September 26, 2021





Guerrero arrived at Inter in 2018, after not renewing with Flamengo. Amid injuries suffered, this season he has scored 15 games and two goals so far. He has a contract valid with Colorado until December of this year.