Even after Internacional’s victory, fans show dissatisfaction with Guerrero

by

This Sunday night (26), Internacional beat Bahia 2-0, with goals and Yuri Alberto and Rodrigo Dourado. Despite the Colorado happiness, not everyone was cherished by the fans. Guerrero, who came on in the 17th minute of the second half in place of Taison, had a much criticized performance.

For fans, the attacker is slow and disrupts the team’s offensive transition lines. At 37, colorados already consider the player in “retirement phase” and disapprove of possible renewal of him with the club. Check out the repercussion:













Guerrero arrived at Inter in 2018, after not renewing with Flamengo. Amid injuries suffered, this season he has scored 15 games and two goals so far. He has a contract valid with Colorado until December of this year.