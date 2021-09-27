Even Juliette doesn’t save, and Domingão with Huck has worst hits in four issues · TV News

Not even the participation of Juliette Freire was able to boost Domingão’s audience with Huck, who suffered the worst shudder of the four editions of the program that have already aired on Globo. Even with the BBB21 champion alongside Sandy and new performances by the Show dos Famosos, the attraction led by Luciano Huck registered 16.0 points on Sunday (26).

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media compiled by TV news, the first three editions of Domingão with Huck registered 18.4 , 18.5 and 16.3 points, respectively, in 5, 12 and 19 of September.

Replacement of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) and of Super Dança dos Famosos, Huck’s program obtained a 27.6% share (participation) of 58% of the total number of televisions tuned during the attraction, which aired from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

It is noteworthy that the game Juventude x Santos delivered a low audience for Domingão. The match of Brasileirão 2021 scored only 14.2 points, and its total broadcast was from 15:48 to 18:00.

Also on Sunday (26) on Globo, the final of the sixth season of The Voice Kids –this time presented by Marcio Garcia– scored 13.3 points. It was the second worst rating of a last episode in history, as the negative record is still from last year, when the music competition was sabotaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and scored just 9.3.

At Record, thanks to Fazenda 2021, Hora do Faro had its best show since January. With the interview with the first out of season 13, Liziane Gutierrez, the attraction hit 7.4 points, the best rating since January 24, when it scored 7.9 points.

See below the audiences on Sunday, September 26, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5 Holy Mass 4,5 São Paulo antenna 5.1 Small Business, Big Business 6.8 Rural Globe 9.0 Auto sport 8.2 Spectacular sport 7.4 Futsal World Cup: Morocco vs Brazil 7.3 Maximum Temperature: The Bull Ferdinando 9,7 Zig Zag Arena (special presentation) 12.6 The Voice Kids (end) 13.3 Brasileirão: Youth x Santos 14.2 Sunday with Huck 16.0 Fantastic 18.6 Sunday Major: Maze Runner Trial by Fire 8.7 Cinema: Sabotage 5.4 Owl: Dirty Money 4.6 Hour 1 4.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.0 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 3,4 Greater Cine: The Bad Boys 5.9 Faro time 7.4 Spectacular Sunday 9.8 The Farm 13 8.3 World Record Awards 7.4 Camera Record: Darkness in the Forest 5.3 Chicago PD 2.8 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2,3 on the road 2.4 SBT Sports 2.2 Always well 1.8 Impressive News 3.2 Nice Sunday 5.4 eliana 8.0 wheel to wheel 8.2 Tele Seine 7.2 Silvio Santos Program 5,6 Chest Award Coupon 6.1 Anatomy of Crime 2.8 Free Cinema: Nobody Holds This Girl 2.2 Serious crimes 2.1 Lassie 1.9 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.9 First Impact 2.5

