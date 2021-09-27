Evergrande crisis opens new chapter in Chinese economy’s reversal of course – International

The crisis of the developer everlarge, which shook the stock market, opens a new chapter in the “biggest reversal of course for the Chinese economy since the country opened up to the world and created its version of state capitalism in the 1980s”, as I wrote here on August 1st. This time, the shock was not triggered by the regulatory agencies, but its causes are the same: the elasticity in the actions of Chinese conglomerates.

Evergrande is one of the largest companies in the real estate sector, which, added to the segments that orbit around it, accounts for 30% of the Chinese GDP. An $83.5 million debt matured on Friday without being paid. The company has a 30-day grace period before it becomes officially in default. But this figure is a small tip of the iceberg.

The developer accumulates debts of US$300 billion, making it the most financially exposed in the sector. And it has been warning creditors of cash flow problems for weeks. The People’s Bank of China (central) injected US$ 71 billion in the week it spent on the financial market. But it is still unclear whether the Chinese government intends to save the company or whether it will just continue supporting banks and other creditors, to avoid a systemic crisis, such as the one triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the US in 2008.

Injecting public money into a company known in the market as the “black hole”, both because of the lack of transparency in its business and the bottomless bag of its debts, would contradict everything that the Chinese government has been doing for almost a year. On November 3, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission canceled an initial public offering of shares in Grupo Ant, which is affiliated with retail giant Alibaba.

Since then, regulatory agencies have fined Alibaba $2.8 billion; removed Didi (Chinese equivalent of Uber) from app stores; stripped exclusive rights to music from platforms by Tencent, which owns the messaging app WeChat; and banned tutoring programs from making a profit. The justifications were the alleged violation of competition rules, the irregular collection of user data and the capture of education by capitalism. The underlying motivation is clear: the concentration of wealth and information about citizens gathered by these companies came to be seen as a threat by the Chinese Communist Party.

As anticipated here nearly two months ago, analysts predicted that the next segments on the regulators’ radar were video games, real estate, healthcare and home delivery. Thereafter, authorities have restricted the time that under-18s can use video games to 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, weekends and holidays. In the previous rule, it was 90 minutes on weekdays and 3 hours on weekends.

Now it may be the turn of the real estate market. Evergrande has the tentacular features that explain the growth of Chinese conglomerates, which have always benefited from regulatory complacency in China, compared to competitors in advanced countries.

In addition to the real estate sector, the group invests in electric vehicles, in theme parks with shopping centers, and in the Guangzhou FC football team, which is building the world’s largest stadium, budgeted at US$ 1.7 billion. The club has already paid player Darío Conca the third highest salary in world football, currently employs five Brazilians and is runner-up in China.

This dispersion into multiple segments marks China’s large groups in the industrialization phase. Something similar happened in Japan and South Korea. With the difference that these countries are liberal democracies and evolved towards less state interference in the economy. The Chinese path is not yet mapped: since 1978, they have been “crossing the river feeling the stones”, in the words of the reformist leader Deng Xiaoping.

