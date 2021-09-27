Elden Ring, the next game from developer From Software – this time in partnership with writer George RR Martin – fortunately it wasn’t a collective delusion. After years, the title gained new information, release date, defined platforms and gameplay.

As usual, the game takes place in a dark fantasy world and will feature a kind of open world, but still following the action RPG formula of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and other hits previously released by From Software. But that’s only a fraction of the information we have.

That’s why we’ve gathered in this article all the information revealed about the game so far. Here’s everything we know about Elden Ring!

Who is in production?

From Software, as mentioned, is the studio behind the development, with Hidetaka Miyazaki at the helm of the project as director and co-writer alongside George RR Martin, creator of The Chronicles of Ice and Fire.

Martin’s participation is world-building, which means he helped create The Lands Between, the central plot and characters – who will be NPCs with significant roles.

“[Martin] it raised discussions that we couldn’t have done alone, in terms of the richness of the narrative and that sense of character and drama,” revealed Miyazaki in an interview with IGN in 2021. That said, the rest of the in-game text was developed by the director of Elden Ring.

It’s also worth noting that songwriter Yuka Kitamura, who has worked with FromSoftware on the Dark Souls 2 and 3 soundtracks, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, has confirmed that she will return to compose for Elden Ring.

Finally, the distribution of the game, in turn, is in charge of Bandai Namco, as happened with Demon’s Souls (PAL version) and with the Dark Souls trilogy.

Image: Bandai Namco/Reproduction.

How does the open world work?

The first thing you need to know about The Lands Between, meaning the world of Elden Ring, is that there will be a map. It can be accessed when the player finds the map fragments and will serve to mark locations, enemies, NPCs, treasures and other points of interest.

That’s because The Lands Between promises to be giant compared to maps from other From Software games. And to explore this world, the player will be able to summon a Spirit Charger, which will allow him to arrive faster and vertically explore some areas.

The Lands Between can be explored freely, but there will be a kind of glowglobe that will indicate where the player should go – and that can be completely ignored. In addition, there are six Legacy Dungeons, closed, isolated and complex buildings that are designed to present an even greater challenge to the player.

Who is the main character?

As with other titles from From Software, which used titles for the main playable characters – ie Slayer of Demons, Chosen Undead, Bearer of the Curse, Ashen One, The Hunter and Sekiro – in the new game we will play with a Tarnished, who, principle, is trying to restore the destroyed Elden Ring holder.

Here, the player will also be able to customize the protagonist from scratch, choosing the archetype that best suits his gameplay style. It will be possible to find spells, abilities and new weapons – which, according to Miyazaki, will have at least 100 techniques for the player to improve. And, similar to other Soulsborne titles, the character can “level up” by distributing points according to the game currency (such as souls, blood echoes and sen).

Finally, Elden Ring features a mechanic of summoning enemy spirits, allowing them to assist the player in battle – similar to summoning allied characters and players in Soulsborne, but with a larger scope. According to Miyazaki, this feature won’t necessarily make the game easier, as these souls can only be called in specific locations, and you’ll need to manage their level.

Image: Bandai Namco/Reproduction.

What’s the story?

The premise follows the story of a Tarnished (the player-controlled character) who was banished from The Lands Between and must first repair the titular Elden Ring to conquer glory and become an Elden Lord after a great war between ancient gods that are decaying.

According to Miyazaki, Elden Ring’s plot will be a little more straightforward and relies heavily on a large cast of characters, unlike Soulsborne which has a more fragmented approach, with plot pieces hidden in objects and sometimes dialogue. Given Martin’s background with The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, the anticipation surrounding expanding the role of NPCs is high.

Dark Souls 4? Not really.

Although Elden Ring resembles Dark Souls in some respects and features evolved mechanics from From Software games in general, it is not Dark Souls 4.

Yes, the game also has very similar structural elements, such as Bonfire-style checkpoints, fog gates, secrets in the scenarios, fragmented story told through NPCs and objects, PvP and co-op invasions for up to four players, and battles against giant bosses; but there are also differences.

The simple existence of a map sets Elden Ring apart from other games, in addition to the fact that the world is open and the largest and freest in terms of exploration. There will also be the possibility to use a Spirit Steed to ride, jump and battle (yes, battle!) in The Lands Between.

When it comes to gameplay, there will be the aforementioned new mechanic of summoning enemy spirits and the Guard Encounter, which will work differently than parry, as the player will be able to attack immediately after blocking a blow. Additionally, From Software seems to have paid more attention to a more stealthy form of gameplay in Elden Ring.

So, a good way to look at the situation is: Just as Dark Souls was a kind of successor to Demon’s Souls, Elden Ring would be the same in relation to Dark Souls.

Launch and platforms?

Elden Ring will be available January 21, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

