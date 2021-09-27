F1 director remembers Barrichello’s 2000 victory and laments for Norris

Lando Norris took a risk with slick tires in the rain in Sochi and lost his chance to win (Photo: Reproduction)

Sometimes, in sport or in life, the difference in an attitude towards very similar situations is simply in the final result. A little over 21 years ago, on July 30, 2000, Rubens Barrichello started the German GP in 18th, made a remarkable comeback throughout the race in Hockenheim and was in first place when the rain hit. In a courageous decision, he decided to stay on the track with slick tires, even against Ferrari’s determination. Rubens won that Sunday his first victory in F1. On September 26, 2021, Lando Norris started from pole for the first time in his career, made a memorable race in the Russian GP, ​​led for 30 laps and, when the rain reached Sochi, took a risk and continued on the track with slick tires. But the storm increased and benefited those who stopped in the pits to put on intermediate tires. Norris only made the stop with two laps to go and finished seventh. At the end of the race, the 21-year-old British prodigy did not hide his sadness among the tears that inevitably bathed his face.

Ross Brawn was Ferrari’s director when he was on the pit-wall when Barrichello insisted on tackling the treacherous track with slick tires. Last Sunday, as Formula 1’s sporting director, the engineer saw the drama of Lando Norris a little further away and did not hide his sadness at his fellow countryman’s setback, who was very close to his first victory in F1. “We all felt his pain when he slipped off the track. It was a tragedy”, described the leader in a column written for the category’s official website.

“I’ve been in this situation, when you need to make a big strategic decision. I won races for staying [na pista], I lost races by staying. A good example was when Rubens Barrichello won the 2000 German GP for Ferrari. We urged him to come and he said, ‘No way’. He resisted and won the race”, he recalled.

“These scenarios are very difficult and in Sochi it was especially difficult because only half of the track was wet. Even with radar, no one is sure how wet it will be. And if you’re leading a race, you don’t want to give up. When you’re at the front, the guy who is in second has a much easier decision to make, he has nothing to lose”, stressed the British engineer.

In Brawn’s view, inexperience weighed heavily on Norris when he had to define the moment to make the stop in the final laps of the race.

“We saw this last year in Turkey, where conditions were difficult. Experience counted, and so did Russia. People like Lewis and Max arrived and took the top spot, and Lando’s inexperience was somewhat reflected. But he will make a better decision the next time he is in this scenario”, he commented.

In the end, Brawn understands that it’s all part of a hard, but primordial learning that Norris will take into account what happened last Sunday. “Lando will leave this behind and become a very strong driver. A lot worried him, including the fact that he had managed to handle the classification better than anyone else.”

In the same way that Barrichello ignored Ferrari’s calls to make his pit-stop when the track was wet at Hockenheim in that race, Norris also ignored McLaren’s calls to make his stop last Sunday. Brawn said that such a scenario is part of it and that there are no culprits. “You might ask: should your team, McLaren, have taken a lead and insisted he pit-stop when he said he didn’t want to? A pilot is not in a bubble. He doesn’t see what’s happening. In this case, I would say it’s 60/40 for the team that makes the decision, but it’s very difficult because you don’t want to give up the lead in the race.”

“That feeling of crumbling that a driver or a team has when they realize they’ve made the wrong choice, and the lead evaporating before their eyes, is horrible. They have my sympathy, but this type of drama is what makes Formula 1 so fantastic”, exalted the manager, who also took the opportunity to praise Norris’ attitude in such an extreme situation.

“Hearing him on the radio while the team was talking to him, his composure was impressive. It has taken a leap in recent years”, he concluded.