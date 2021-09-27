F1 fairy? Rayssa Leal comforts Norris and congratulates Hamilton for 100th win | formula 1

Rayssa Leal showed this Sunday that when it comes to four wheels, knowledge goes beyond Skate. The “Fadinha”, silver medal in street modality at the Tokyo Olympics, used the Russian GP Sunday to interact with the pair Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, who fought for victory for several laps until the rain shuffled everything and opened the way for the Briton seizes the opportunity to take his 100th victory in F1.

First Rayssa consoled the McLaren driver, who chose to stay on the wet track with slick tires and not only lost the lead in the race, but also several positions, receiving the checkered flag in seventh place.

– Keep your head up, Lando. The most important thing is that you did your best. Thanks for inspiring young athletes like me – posted in response to a tweet from the McLaren driver.

Then, “Fadinha” took the opportunity to congratulate the seven-time champion for the historic achievement of the 100th victory.

This week, the episode that tells the story of Rayssa and Olympic silver in the series “It’s Gold!” premiered on Globoplay. The chapter reviews the entire trajectory of the skate fairy, with the support of archive images never before shown by TV Globo. Another highlight of the episode are the rare scenes of the first Brazilian championship that she competed in – and won, even before the famous flip on the stairs of Imperatriz, in Maranhão.