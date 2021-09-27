Facebook Leak: What New Scandal Reveals About Company Practices | Technology

Facebook has faced in recent days a series of accusations about its inner workings, after revelations by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal and other media.

Much of the information comes from Facebook’s own internal documents, suggesting that insiders are leaking information to the press.

The documents represent a lot of work for governments and regulators, who will have to analyze everything that has been revealed and consider what action to take, if appropriate.

Facebook defended itself from all the accusations made in the press.

Here are five pieces of information that have been revealed in the last few days:

Celebrities were treated differently by Facebook

According to a Wall Street Journal report, many celebrities, politicians and high-level Facebook users were subjected to different rules about the content they can post., in a system known as XCheck (cross check).

One of the celebrities cited by the American newspaper was football player Neymar.

“In 2019, international football star Neymar was allowed to show photos of a naked woman, who accused him of rape, to tens of millions of fans before the content was removed by Facebook.”

Facebook’s rules stipulate that unauthorized nude photos must be deleted, and that people who post them must have their accounts deleted. But Neymar’s account has not been deleted. A spokesman for Neymar told the Wall Street Journal that the athlete follows Facebook’s rules and did not comment on the case in more detail.

Facebook admitted that criticism of the way it implemented its cross-checking system is “fair” — but said the system was designed to create “an extra step” when posted content requires greater understanding.

“This could include activists who are warning of cases of violence or journalists reporting in conflict zones,” says Facebook.

Facebook claims that many documents cited by the Wall Street Journal contained “outdated information and stitched together to create a narrative that covers the most important point: Facebook itself has identified the problems with cross-checking and has been working to resolve them.”

Despite the note, Facebook’s own Oversight Board, which the company created to make decisions about moderation of content considered complex, demanded more transparency.

In a blog post this week, the Board said the disclosures “brought renewed attention to the apparently inconsistent way the company makes decisions.”

The Board asked for a detailed explanation of how the cross-checking system works and warned that the lack of clarity could contribute to the perception that Facebook was “unduly influenced by political and commercial considerations”.

Since starting its work investigating how Facebook moderates content, the Facebook-funded Oversight Board has made 70 recommendations on how the company should improve its policies. Now, the Board has created a team to assess how the social network implements these recommendations.

Facebook’s response to employee concerns about human trafficking was often ‘weak’

Documents reported by the Wall Street Journal also suggested that Facebook officials frequently warned of drug cartels and human traffickers on the platform, but that the company’s response was “weak.”

In November 2019, BBC News Arabic, the BBC’s Arabic news service, ran a report calling attention to the buying and selling domestic workers in the Instagram.

According to internal documents, Facebook was already aware of the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook took only small steps until Apple threatened to remove its products from its App Store.

In its defense, Facebook said it has a “comprehensive strategy” for keeping people safe, including “global teams of people fluent in local languages ​​covering more than 50 languages, educational resources and partnerships with local experts and third-party verifiers.”

Critics warn that Facebook does not have the means to moderate all the content on its platform and protect its 2.8 billion users.

David Kirkpatrick, author of The Facebook Effect, told the BBC that he felt that Facebook had no motivation “to do anything to repair damage” that happens outside the US.

“They did a lot of things, including hiring tens of thousands of content reviewers,” he said.

“But one stat that caught my attention in the Wall Street Journal reports was that, despite all their work against disinformation in 2020, only 13% of that happened outside the US. For a service that is 90% outside the US — and that it has had a huge impact, in a very negative way, on the politics of countries like the Philippines, Poland, Brazil, Hungary, Turkey — they are doing nothing to remedy all of this.”

Kirkpatrick believes Facebook only “responded to public relations pressures” in the US because they could affect its stock price.

Facebook faces a major shareholder lawsuit

Facebook is also facing a complex lawsuit from a group of its own shareholders.

The group claims, among other things, that Facebook’s $5 billion (about R$26 billion) payment to the US Federal Trade Commission to resolve the Cambridge Analytica data scandal was of this magnitude only because it was designed to protect Mark Zuckerberg from personal liability.

Facebook has said it will not comment on this legal issue.

Has Facebook been promoting positive stories about itself on the platform?

This week, the New York Times suggested that Facebook had created an initiative to inject pro-Facebook content into people’s news feeds in order to boost your own image.

The newspaper said the Amplify Project was designed to “show people positive stories about the social network.”

Facebook said there had been no changes to its news feed organization systems.

In a series of tweets, company spokesman Joe Osborne said the test of what he called “an informational unit on Facebook” was small and only took place in “three cities”, with posts clearly labeled as coming from from the company.

He said the initiative was “similar to the corporate responsibility initiatives that people see in other technologies and consumer products.”

Facebook knew Instagram is ‘toxic’ to teenagers

Another revelation about Facebook was the discovery that the company had conducted detailed research into how Instagram was affecting teens, but did not share results that suggested that the platform is a “toxic” place for many young people.

According to slides reported by the Wall Street Journal, 32 percent of female teens in the survey said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.

Fox News reported this week that the informant behind the leaked document intends to reveal his identity and will cooperate with Congress.

Whether it’s happening or not, the fact that Facebook hasn’t shared its own detailed studies of the damage its platforms do is giving American politicians a lot to think about.