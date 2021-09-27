Facebook Leak: What New Scandal Reveals About Company Practices

Facebook has faced in recent days a series of accusations about its inner workings, after revelations by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal and other media.

Much of the information comes from Facebook’s own internal documents, suggesting that insiders are leaking information to the press.

The documents represent a lot of work for governments and regulators, who will have to analyze everything that has been revealed and consider what action to take, if appropriate.

Facebook defended itself from all the accusations made in the press.