Failure? Apple TV Plus reached less than 20M subscribers in US and Canada as of July 2021

Through a recent report published by Apple, Apple TV Plus has a very low number of subscribers in North America, which results in lower salaries for production teams.

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment content and while giants like Disney, Amazon and Netflix are fighting for leadership in this market, others like Warner, Universal and Apple are trying to establish themselves among consumers and mark their territory, but it looks like this mine gold is not as easy to achieve as many imagine.

Launched in November 2019, Apple TV Plus came with the promise of offering an alternative to Netflix and other streaming platforms already on the market, in addition to having a high investment for original productions.

Unfortunately, it seems that all the visibility of Apple and big stars in original series like The Morning Show weren’t enough to attract subscribers to the service.

According to an Apple report sent to the Union, the service had fewer than 20 million subscribers in North America as of July 2021, meaning that the company would have to pay lower commissions to production teams than it offered. by other platforms such as Netflix.

The union, which represents set builders, cameramen and other workers, is now in contract negotiations with the Film and Television Producers Alliance, which CNBC noted has Apple among its members. Under the existing contract, high-budget programs intended for a streaming service can pay employees less if the service has fewer than 20 million subscribers.

By way of comparison, Disney Plus, which also debuted in November 2019, had about 38 million subscribers in July this year, which is nearly double the number of Apple TV Plus subscribers.