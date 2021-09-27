‘Fala, Zez’: CSA player provokes by scoring goal in Cruzeiro’s defeat

‘Speak up, Zez! Good day’. The phrase by midfielder Thiago Neves to the then director of Cruzeiro Zez Perrella, charging back wages, in November 2019, was a milestone in the tragic campaign that culminated in the relegation of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. ‘If we don’t beat the CSA, for God’s sake, right?!’, exclaimed the player before the 1-0 defeat for the team from Alagoas. The episode still reverberates. So much so that, this Sunday, September 26, 2021, forward Iury Castilho provoked him by scoring the goal of Azulo’s victory over Raposa, in a duel in the 26th round of the Second Division.

Cruzeiro opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the first half, with Claudinho. CSA scored two goals in the complementary stage – the first with Yuri, at four, and the second with Iury Castilho, at 18. After swinging the goals of the Independencia stadium, the forward put his hand to his ear, with the telephone signal, and he repeated over and over: ‘Speak up, Zez!’

Thiago Neves’ phrase, currently without a club, charging Zez Perrella late wages created a kind of bad luck for Cruzeiro (for the superstitious). Since the audio leak, the team has not beaten the Alagoas club once.

With this Sunday’s game, there were five matches, with four defeats and one draw. Cruzeiro scored four goals and conceded nine.

Thiago Neves’ recording directed at Perrella came to the public on November 29, 2019, a day after the defeat by CSA, 1-0, in Mineiro, in the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the competition, Fox was relegated to Serie B in 17th, with 36 points – as well as the Alagoas, in 18th, with 32.

Retrospect of Cruzeiro against CSA after the audio







Cruise 0x1 CSA – 11/28/2019 – Brazilian



CSA 3×1 Cruise – 09/19/2020 – Series B



1×1 CSA Cruise – 12/15/2020 – Series B



CSA 2×1 Cruise – 06/27/2021 – Series B



Cruise 1 x 2 CSA – 26/09/2021 – Series B

full of audio by Thiago Neves









“This is Zez, good morning, man. Let me tell you something. I’m thinking here, I know it’s hard for you to find resources, I know you’re running after, but I’m speaking for myself, I haven’t talked to anyone on the team. See if you can’t at least pay that other 60% before the game on Thursday, you don’t even have to have an animal, you know, to win the game. one more motivation for dear people, to settle the salary a. You don’t need to get a prize to win the game, because it’s our obligation to win this game. Crazy tee! If we don’t win the CSA, for God’s sake. P, make this effort for us to, until Thursday, try to get that 60% that are behind in their salary”.



