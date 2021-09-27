Famous people celebrate Cosimo and Damião and distribute sweets to children; understand tradition

Regina Casé and Zeca Pagodinho spent the afternoon and evening of last Sunday (26/9) packing bags of candy to distribute to children, this Monday (27/9), in celebration of the Day of São Cosme e Damião.

“Today is a sacred day for Zeca Pagodinho, who is a great devotee of these little saints that are a symbol of joy, protection and health — and, of course, many goodies”, published Zeca Pagodinho’s profile on Monday.

Actress Regina Casé, who has already distributed the sweets alongside Zeca in other years, says that tradition “keeps the faith and culture of our Rio de Janeiro”. “Today will be different, with all the care and just because of the crack in the glass, but even so I’m going to the street with a car full of bags!”, wrote the artist, in a post on Instagram.

understand tradition

On September 26, the Catholic Church commemorates São Cosimo and São Damião, twin brothers and charitable doctors, who used to help people in vulnerable situations. They became saints for that very reason, for practicing medicine without charging their patients.

Afro-Brazilian religions commemorate the date on September 27, and the figures of Cosme and Damião are syncretized with children’s entities. Hence the association with sweets. Umbandistas celebrate, on that day, the Beijada (the children’s phalanx), and many Candomblecistas celebrate, also on that day, Ibéjì (the African twins).





The festival of São Cosme and São Damião is a Cultural Heritage of Intangible Nature of Rio de Janeiro. Anthropologist Lucas Bártolo has studied devotion to saints since 2013. In an interview with GLOBO, he recalled that the tradition of giving sweets to children is a characteristic of Rio de Janeiro that dates back to the expansion of Afro religions in the early 20th century:

— In the Bahian tradition, for example, the leading role is in the offering of caruru (dish with shrimp and okra). In Rio, sweets assume the central role, thanks to Umbanda, which has children’s entities associated with São Cosme and São Damião — says Bártolo, who explains the presence of traditional sweets in the bags. — They are delicacies that refer to the Bahian tray, such as coconut candy and peanuts, and gelatinous ones, such as maria mole and jujube, which emerged in the 1930s with the gelatine industry and are incorporated.