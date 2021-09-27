Fantástico goals: Juventude beat Santos, Flamengo draws and Athletico Paranaense beats Grêmio | Fantastic

The 22nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship had six games this Sunday (26), and all of them had goals.

In Caxias do Sul, Juventude received Santos and scored three times. Goals by Ricardo Bueno, Dawahin and Guilherme Castilho. Santos tried to lower the score, but goalkeeper Douglas prevented all attempts by the opposing team.

América Mineiro received Flamengo in Belo Horizonte and the game was decided by players who entered the second half, Michael for the Rio de Janeiro club and Alê for the Minas Gerais team. América Mineiro 1 x 1 Flemish.

Fortaleza, who had three straight defeats, beat Sport at Leão’s home with a goal by Marcelo Benevenuto. With this defeat, Sport already has eight straight games without winning in the Brasileirão. Fluminense played the ball with Bragantino and won, 2 to 1. Despite the defeat, Helinho scored a beautiful goal against the tricolor team.

In Porto Alegre, Internacional hosted Bahia and, with headed goals, won 2-0. In Curitiba, Athletico Paranaense faced Grêmio and Pedro Rocha and Renato Kayzer scored four goals. Renato Kayzer was also Cartola FC’s top scorer this Sunday. Grêmio reduced the advantage, but it wasn’t enough: 4-2 for Athletico Paranaense.