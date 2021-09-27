Fantástico shows similarities of music by Adele, accused of plagiarism, and Martinho da Vila

This Sunday (26), Fantástico explained the controversial case of the accusation of plagiarism against Adele. Toninho Geraes, who composed the song “Mulheres”, says that the song “Million Years Ago”, by the English, is a copy of the Brazilian one. The song became famous in the voice of Martinho da Vila.

The English song is signed by Adele and Greg Kurstin. He was notified by Sony in Brazil, XL Recordings and the singer herself.

Toninho gathers evidence to bring the singer to justice. His lawyers have already tried to settle through extrajudicial notifications, but four months have gone by without a response.

“I don’t want to fight, I just want them to recognize that my music is part of her work”, he told TV Globo.

Fantastic Shows Expert Review

To prove that the singer’s music is a copy of Brazilian music, the composer’s representatives hired experts. In a report by Fantástico, an expert shows that the two songs have similar structures. The rhythm and sound waves of the songs were also analyzed.

See the similarities: