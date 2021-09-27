Farmer who kissed Joelma in video makes post with real girlfriend – Famous

Joelma and Ewerton Martin in the video for Sim (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Ewerton Martin



was speculated as an affair of



joelma



in recent days, however, the supposed relationship with the artist was just a marketing action to promote the new work, the release of the video



Yes



.

On the video, the two act out a love story and get married. It was the first time that the singer acted and gave a technical kiss.

on your profile on



Instagram



,



Ewerton



published, this Sunday (26/09), a photo with his real girlfriend on his lap, in the middle of a field, and declared himself to his beloved.

“Only for the record, that my love is yours!”, wrote the farmer in the caption of the post, who still used the hashtag “my love”. The profile of the model’s girlfriend closed.

See the publication below:

Marketing



Before the release of the clip,



joelma



and



Ewerton



They started to pretend they were having an affair for a few days, exchanging likes and comments on social media.

It didn’t take long for fans from Pará to realize the interaction of the two and speculate that the farmer would really be the singer’s new boyfriend.

After the repercussion, the dancer denied the romance and revealed that the interaction was to promote the new music. “That was Marketing, guys,” he said, laughing, to the program



gossiping



, of



SBT



.

“Guys, I’m not dating. I’m single, please guys, I’m single. The wedding was in the video, the romance was in the video, I’m single, let me know.” joelma

Check out the clip below: