Father and two teenage daughters killed in robbery

Two teenagers, aged 12 and 17, and their father, aged 44, died after being shot in a robbery, around 7:10 pm on Friday (24), according to the Military Police, in Itanhaém (106 km from SP) .

The SSP (Secretary of Public Security) stated that the PM, during a round, arrested two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, in addition to apprehending a 16-year-old teenager. They were at an inn in the region.

With the prisoners, objects of the victims were seized, as well as a car, taken from the family’s house after the robbery (robbery followed by death). The circumstances of the crime are still being investigated.

Mother of the two teenagers, 41, was also shot and is in hospital. Her health status has not been reported.

The father of the two dead girls, whose identity was not disclosed, died on his way to hospital, according to the Military Police. One of his daughters, 17 years old, died at the place of the robbery, and his youngest, 12 years old, died this Saturday morning (25th) in a hospital in the region.

The PM said that it started to make rounds in the region, on Saturday afternoon (25), after being notified about the victims wounded by gunshots in the robbery.

The City of Itanhaém stated, through its press office, that it was notified by the PM about the robbery of the family. “Four people from the same family were shot. The Samu [Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência] was triggered, but the Fire Department and the Military Police had already removed [as vítimas] to the UPA [Unidade de Pronto Atendimento] “Due to the seriousness of the injuries,” added the city, confirming on Saturday that three victims died.