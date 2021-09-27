FIFA 22 review – kicks off a new era • Eurogamer.pt

EA Sports is back with its annual football game series with FIFA 22, a game billed as the first of a new era for the studio’s ambitions and designed specifically for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. On other consoles and PC, the game will arrive devoid of one of the most publicized novelties, the Hypermotion technology that allowed to capture 22 players in real time to raise the quantity and quality of animations to an unprecedented level in the FIFA series and consequently make these athletes virtual more realistic. The objective is to recreate in the game the scent and nuances of real football, removing the robotic tone, thanks to an incredible amount of new animations that allow for more natural and fluid movements.

Before moving on to FUT and Career Mode, the two main points of those looking for the FIFA series, I’d like to point out that Hypermotion does indeed seem to be more than a cute slogan thrown at any given moment. FIFA 22 exhibits significant improvements in animations and behaviors of virtual footballers. This is important because so far I haven’t seen any strange or robotic movements and everything goes surprisingly naturally. It’s probably something that should have arrived a long time ago, but it’s arrived now and seems to have a highly positive effect on the course of the matches you play on virtual pitches.

Along with an impressive graphical quality (yes, from a game perspective the improvements aren’t as noticeable, here the animations reign, but in the close-ups and replays some moments are sensational), Hypermotion makes FIFA 22 a game clearly superior to last year’s . This is because the game is more natural, more beautiful to see in motion, with a reduction in bizarre moments. Yes, the gameplay remains very familiar and there are still the exaggerated feints that the biggest stars can perform (that more fanciful side where the puppets almost throw FIFA into the arcade tone), but the animations allowed to reinforce the goalkeepers (which still continue suffering silly goals) and defensive behavior. The crop button is now more effective and all this benefits from the new animations that allow new behaviors in the puppets.

With VOLTA transformed into a more social and arcade side of FIFA, with special abilities and mini-games for anyone to take charge and play, street football has become an even more relaxed and alternative side of FIFA 22. This puts even greater focus in the two main game modes and I believe there is good news for fans of any of them, be it Career or Ultimate Team. Let’s do it by steps.

Refined Career Mode Career Mode has finally been refreshed with new ideas and this will be one of the best sides of FIFA 22, which promise to help your aspirations to assert itself as the foundation for the next few years of virtual football. If you don’t want to spend your time dedicated to FUT, a lively experience more focused on the competitive side online, where you are constantly encouraged to get more wallets to unlock new players and improve your roster, Career Mode is unequivocally the point of choice for who wants to focus on an exciting offline experience that you can play at your own pace, without that fear of “if I don’t play today I can’t progress in the season and get more rewards”. Career Mode now comes with mechanics that seem to come from an RPG, encouraging you to play better to accomplish goals, acquire XP and improve your athlete or coach’s attributes. Be it as a mentor to a group of footballers or as one of those athletes who sweats in every virtual game he plays, you’ll have goals to accomplish in each game and your performance will define the athlete’s status. Depending on the athlete you choose, you can even start the games on the bench and you will only have 30 or even 20 minutes to accomplish the goals outlined by the coach. Achieving a certain minimum overall performance score, scoring goals, passing the ball or winning the match are some examples. If you miss the goal, you lose points and this could jeopardize your ownership or even seat in the bank. You can train your athlete to improve his score, set goals as a coach to reach goals and improve your reputation at the club or simply play the best you can to win fans or coaches. This new Career Mode design is refreshing and exciting, something that hasn’t happened in years, positioning it as the so desired alternative to the FUT. It’s been highly fun to play with a focus on goals, which often affects my style of play, establishing training plans to improve specific attributes and qualities (such as defense, set pieces or shooting) and above all feeling that there is a whole experience around football on the pitch that recreates real life in a playable and exciting format as your performance can shape your destiny at the club. Starting as a starter in the pre-season to be relegated to substitute in the first games because I didn’t fulfill all the goals outlined by the mister made me dedicate a lot more to the games. This is because fulfilling objectives gives points, but not fulfilling the objectives takes away points and this creates an interesting mechanic, in the sense that fulfilling the most convenient objectives is not enough.

FUT and the adrenaline of a living experience sustained by reality Legend has it that you can’t have fun with FIFA without wasting additional money on virtual cards, but EA Sports has gone to great lengths to ensure this isn’t exactly true. VOLTA mode has taken on a new role, Career mode has received new features that make it much more exciting, but FUT has already become the face of the FIFA series and it’s easy to see why. Despite the controversy surrounding manipulation to encourage the expenditure of real money, FUT 22 once again reveals the adrenaline effect of an experience that simulates the collection of cards from a passbook in a live and competitive format, with real-life support. No other mode can give you the satisfaction of the live FUT experience, where rewards have now been slightly improved and weekly and season requirements slightly reduced. FIFA 22 is not a revolution, it is a game of continuity and FUT will easily demonstrate that. The reinforcement of the social and friendly aspect, which allow you to easily customize the stadium and play with friends helps a lot to relax, but it will always be a particularly competitive and lively mode, played for months on end trying to get the best cards. It is possible to play FUT without spending any extra money, but it still remains true that with real money you get to your goal faster. FIFA 22 Studio: EA Sports

PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC For those who like: FIFA, football in real life, PES FUT is designed to grab you, make you play every day and wish you the best cards to triumph over online opponents. With FUT Points (purchased with real money), you can get more cards and increase the probability of a Gold or Rare Gold player coming out, increasing the number of footballers with overall averages above 80. The version provided by EA arrived accompanied by more than 4,000 FIFA Points (about 30 euros in real currency), which allowed us to create a team of athletes who play in the Premier League and compete in modes such as Squad Battles or Fut Rivals for more rewards, such as FUT Coins and with 7,500 thousand buy another card with Gold players. With this help, I was able to quickly create a team that allows me to win games on a higher difficulty and face other opponents online. However, the rewards and FUT Coins earned by playing also allowed me to enter the Transfer Market and buy players at interesting prices, to further strengthen the team. This way, you actually have two ways to build a squad and one of them doesn’t involve spending more money, but spending more time on the transfer market and taking more time to get the desired 80+ Gold. The start of the season is being marked by a higher rate of rewards capable of improving the squad and this makes the FUT experience more satisfying. With the FUT Coins earned playing during the week, instead of a new card, I bought a new player at an incredible price and felt that the time I spent on FUT more than paid off. Besides, you also have preview packs, whose contents you can see before buying and if you don’t want to buy, you have to wait 24 hours for a new one. Yes, the likelihood of a Rare Gold or Team of the Week card coming out remains depressing, but at least efforts have been made to improve the situation.

A new era with a familiar scent FIFA 22 is positioned as the first step towards a new era in the EA Sports series and, as usual, at first glance it will be easy to criticize that everything looks the same. However, while the annual pace certainly has an impact on the amount of new things possible to insert in a new game, EA Sports shows how Hypermotion allowed improvements in the animations for less robotic football and how adjustments were applied in the mechanics in order to look for a new one. game rhythm, an example is the reinforcement of defensive behaviors. FIFA 22 allows anyone to explore their fantasy football and give free rein to their interpretation of how these athletes are best used and although the acrobatic touches destroy part of the illusion of realistic refinement that EA Sports wants to create, the truth is that it is a fun game for fans of the sport where improvements are revealed in the two main game modes, meeting what the community asked for.