Find out who can get vaccinated in Maringá this Monday

Photo: Illustrative/Aldemir de Moraes/PMM

This Monday, 27, Maringá begins the application of the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities, permanent disability, pregnant women and postpartum women. The application for this audience occurs from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, in the following Basic Health Units (UBSs): Zone 7, Aclimação, Alvorada III, Cidade Alta, Ney Braga and Parigot de Souza

It is mandatory to present a personal document with a photo, vaccination card and proof of residence in Maringá, in addition to declarations – see the list here. Pregnant women must also deliver the medical prescription.

3rd dose

The application of the 3rd dose also continues this Monday, 27th, for people aged 80 or over with the 2nd dose applied more than 180 days ago; and people with a high degree of immunosuppression with a 2nd dose applied after more than 28 days. Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and vaccination card. See booster dose vaccination times and locations:

9:00 am to 4:00 pm: UBS Floriano (by appointment), UBS Aclimação, UBS Alvorada III, UBS Império do Sol, UBS Grevíleas, UBS Universo, UBS Cidade Alta and UBS Olímpico.

9 am to 5 pm: UBS Iguatemi, UBS Guaiapó-Requião, UBS Pinheiros, Policlínica Zona Sul, UBS Iguaçu, UBS Tuiuti and UBS Mandacaru

Immunosuppressed people are those with severe primary immunodeficiency; solid organ or stem cell transplants; people with HIV/AIDS; with inflammatory bowel diseases; people on hemodialysis; with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases; who undergo chemotherapy; who use steroids at a dose greater than or equal to 20mg/day for more than 14 days; or people who use immune response-modifying drugs. This public must present proof such as medical statement, prescription, exams or referral.

People with mobility difficulties are vaccinated in the car, according to the Municipality of Maringá. Just park in front of the UBS and signal the unit’s staff. The bedridden elderly are vaccinated in their homes by the Municipal Health Department team – families need to make the request at the nearest health unit.

2nd dose

The second dose is intended for all audiences this Monday, 27. It is necessary to present a personal document with a photo and vaccination card. Check vaccination times and locations:

AstraZeneca:

9 am to 4 pm: UBS Floriano, UBS Império do Sol, UBS Grevíleas, UBS Universo, UBS Olímpico, UBS Morangueira, UBS Vila Operária

9 am to 5 pm: UBS Iguatemi

Do:

9 am to 4 pm: UBS Morangueira, UBS Vila Operária

9 am to 5 pm: UBS Pinheiros, UBS Tuiuti, UBS Iguaçu, Policlínica Zona Sul and UBS Mandacaru

Coronavac: