First official image of the HBO series released

the long awaited series The Last of Us, HBO’s adaptation of the acclaimed game of PlayStation, has just had its first official image released.

The image was released on the Twitter in Neil Druckmann, creator of the game and producer of the series, in celebration of the The Last Of Us Day. The date marks, in the game, the day the virus mirrored itself, becoming a celebration among fans of the game.

Druckmann said:

“When I saw the two of them fully featured for the first time, I was like ‘F*ck! It’s Joel and Ellie!’ The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is in full swing. Can’t wait to show more (of all our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!!”

In the series, Pedro Pascal, who will be joel miller, and Bella Ramsey, will live Ellie. The first image of the project shows precisely the two protagonists, properly characterized with a look similar to that of the games. From their backs, Joel and Ellie look at the wreckage of an airplane.

Check out the image below:

The script for the series is in the hands of Craig Mazin, responsible for the acclaimed series Chernobyl. He will also be the executive producer of the project, sharing the role with Neil Druckmann, creator and executive director of the game.

The Last of Us does not have a release date yet.

