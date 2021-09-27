Five Palestinians killed in Israeli military operation in West Bank | World

Five Palestinians died this Sunday (26) in clashes with the Israeli forces , who launched an operation in the occupied West Bank to prevent attacks.

Two Israeli military personnel, including an officer, were wounded during an operation launched on Saturday night (25) by the army, special forces and the internal security service, Shin Beth, to dismantle a Hamas cell and detain suspects, he said. the army in a statement.

The Chief of Staff, Gen. Aviv Kochavi, said in a video distributed to the press that “the operation was a success because it prevented attacks”.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire: three in the village of Biddu, about 10 km northwest of Jerusalem, and two in Borquin, near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by the army. Israeli for over 50 years.

“The noise of gunfire” started at around 4:00 am local time, followed by “strong explosions,” said Ayed Shamsneh, a resident of the Biddu region, which is home to several villages between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

According to an Israeli army statement, “in five simultaneous attacks to capture terrorists, troops responded to live rounds of ammunition, killing five terrorists and detaining others” in the sectors of Biddu and Borquin.

An investigation was opened to determine whether the wounded Israeli soldiers were “the victims of gunfire by other soldiers”. A medical source at Haifa’s Ramban Hospital, where the military were treated, said they were not at risk of dying.

Hamas, in power in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, confirmed the death in clashes of four members of its armed wing in Biddu. Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian armed group, confirmed that the Palestinian killed in Borquin, Osama Soboh, was one of its members.

The latter was buried this Sunday (26), but according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli army has the bodies of the other four dead Palestinians.

2 of 2 Naftali Bennet at the Knesset session where he was confirmed as Israel’s new prime minister — Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun Naftali Bennett at the Knesset session where he was confirmed as Israel’s new prime minister — Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is on his way to New York where he will deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, confirmed that the operation was aimed at preventing “a terrorist attack,” according to a statement from his cabinet.

He declared his “full support” for the soldiers and their superiors involved in the operation.

The Palestinian Authority presidency, for its part, condemned a “heinous crime committed by Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and Jenin,” according to a statement from his cabinet.

Clashes between Israeli and Palestinian soldiers have multiplied in recent weeks in the West Bank, especially in Palestinian protests against Israeli colonization.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008. The last clash took place May 10-21: 260 Palestinians died in Israeli bombings in Gaza, according to local authorities. In Israel, rocket fire from Gaza left 13 dead, police and army said.