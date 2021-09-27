Flamengo: David Luiz, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy cost almost R$ 2 million per month to Rubro-Negro’s coffers

After movements in ball market, O Flamengo brought strong reinforcements to Brazil. Rubro-Negro bet on three players from England: David Luiz, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy. Negotiations with the 34-year-old defender even dragged on for weeks – with fans’ hopes fading – but with a happy ending for both sides.

Clubless after leaving Arsenal, David Luiz signed with Most Wanted in Brazil until December 2022. The former Brazilian national team arrived in the country without transfer costs, but with a high salary. Andreas Pereira was loaned out by Manchester United until June of next year, with an option to buy. According to TNT Sports, the team from Rio de Janeiro paid 1 million euros (something around R$6.2 million, at the current price) for the Belgian, in addition to committing to pay 60% of the athlete’s salary.

Kenedy, as well as Andreas, signed an agreement with Flamengo until mid 2022. Chelsea released the striker on loan, also with an option to buy. The Gávea club needed to pay BRL 3 million, but this value can be deducted if Fla exercises the right to purchase (set at 10 million euros).

Who has the highest salary?

In relation to the aforementioned trio, David Luiz has the highest salary. According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, columnist for the newspaper O Dia, the three players cost almost BRL 2 million to Rubro-Negro’s coffers on a monthly basis. Together, the athletes receive R$ 1.8 million per month.

The defender earns, via CLT, R$ 750 thousand. O Fla pays BRL 550 thousand to Andreas Pereira and more BRL 500 thousand for Kenedy. Thus, only three athletes represent a millionaire value to the Most Wanted in Brazil. It is noteworthy that the information was also provided by the Fla column.