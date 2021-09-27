Flamengo monopolizes pay TV and owns the five biggest ibopes of 2021; see ranking · TV News

Flamengo’s exclusive broadcasts of games on Libertadores da América led Fox Sports to a rare feat. The five matches of Rubro-Negro in the knockout of the continental competition are, so far, the top five pay TV audiences in 2021. The club has the largest number of fans in Brazil, with 42 million supporters.

The semifinal between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, helped to make up the ranking of the most watched. The game ended 2-0 for the Rio de Janeiro club and reached an average of 14 points, with a peak of 15 on the pay TV Ibope. Each point is equivalent to 214,000 viewers in the 15 main metropolises that are part of the National Television Panel.

The clash became the most watched event of the year in the service. According to data collected by TV news, second place belongs to Olímpia (PAR) 1 x 4 Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, on August 11th. There were 12 points, with a peak of 14.

It was the same audience as Flamengo 4 x 1 Defensa y Justicia (ARG), the return game of the round of 16 of the same Libertadores. The club’s other matches against Olímpia (PAR) and Defensa complete the ranking of the five highest pay TV indices, with 11 points.

Two factors help explain such a high audience. The first of them, of course, is the mobilization power of the most popular club in Brazil. With a more charming football from Renato Gaúcho’s team, the fans became more attached to watch the matches at Libertadores.

The second point is the choice of SBT, which decided to privilege games that catered to the São Paulo public. So far, Flamengo has not been shown once by Silvio Santos’ station, which prioritized teams like São Paulo and Palmeiras. This helped Disney to keep the decisive matches of Flamengo.

The expectation is that the return game between Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo, next Wednesday (29), at 21:30, will enter this ranking. The competition final, however, is unlikely to repeat the feat because the audience will be pulverized between SBT and Fox Sports — both will show the decision live on November 27th.

See the Top 5 Pay TV ranking of the year

1st) Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona-EQU (September 22): 14 points

2nd) Olímpia (PAR) 1 x 4 Flamengo (August 11): 12 points

3rd) Flamengo 4 x 0 Defensa y Justicia (ARG) (July 21st): 12 points

4th) Defensa y Justicia (ARG) 0 x 1 Flamengo (July 14): 11 points

5th) Flamengo 5 x 1 Olímpia (PAR) (August 18): 11 points