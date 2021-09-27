Flights remain canceled in La Palma after airport opening – News

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma was reopened this Sunday (26), although flights remain canceled after the volcano continued to release lava and cast clouds of ash in the surroundings one week after erupting.

Experts said on Sunday that there are currently two active lava flows, one fast to the north and one slower to the south.

“We have a flow to the north that is moving rapidly… this lava comes from the innermost areas of the crater and its temperature is around 1,250 degrees. [Celsius]”Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the volcano response committee, Pevolca, said at a press conference this Sunday.

Drone images showed a fast-moving river of red-hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to the houses, as well as swaths of earth and buildings trapped by a black mass of slow-moving lava.

Morcuende said people evacuated from Tacande de Arriba, Tacande de Abajo and Tajuya will be able to return to their homes.

Spanish airport operator Aena said the airport was reopened after teams cleared the ashes from the runway. But Binter, the Canary Islands airline, said it would keep flights canceled today because of conditions.

