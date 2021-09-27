Fluminense beats RB Bragantino and touches the G6 with Fred and Marcão’s feats – 26/09/2021

Fluminense beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 this afternoon (26), in the 22nd round of the Brasileirão, and advanced on the leaderboard. The goals were scored by Fred, Luiz Henrique and Helinho.

The match at Maracanã was led by historical facts for two Tricolor idols, Fred and Marcão. The center forward left Romário behind and became the second highest scorer in the history of the Brasileirão, while the coach now owns the club’s greatest unbeaten record in the competition, surpassing Muricy Ramalho.

Next on the table

With the result, the Tricolor Carioca reached 32 points and reached the eighth place in the competition, touching the G6. With one point more (and one game less), Massa Bruta remains fifth.

RB with other priorities

Today, the São Paulo club sent its reserve team to the field, with its eye on the return match for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, against Libertad-PAR, on Wednesday (29), in Asunción. In the first leg, Red Bull won by 2-0 in Bragança Paulista.

In the next round, Bragantino will host Corinthians at Nabi Abi Chedid, at 19:00 (GMT) on Saturday (2). Flu goes to Vila Belmiro to catch Santos, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm.

Flu dominates 1st half and opens the way to victory

Despite the first good chance being from Bragantino, with Helinho’s bomb and Marcos Felipe’s defense, Fluminense’s broad dominance in the initial stage was the result. The answer came after 12 minutes, with a great triangulation and Fred’s submission, in the small area, to open the scoring. The hosts continued looking for the second goal until they got it at 42, with a great goal from Luiz Henrique. The beautiful move by the boy from Xerém took Flu to half-time in a quiet situation in the match.

Luiz Henrique decides for Flu

Xerém’s offspring was the highlight of the match at Maracanã. First, in Fred’s goal, he found Nonato in excellent condition to watch the experienced shirt 9. At the end of the first stage, he was triggered by Caio Paulista at the entrance to the area, turned his body and left two markers in the nostalgia, completing the move with a powerful right kick at Julio Cesar’s angle.

Fred achieves another historic achievement

On minute 11, Flu’s good plot – with Luiz Henrique’s play and Nonato’s assistance – culminated in Fred’s goal, alone in the small area. With the goal, the 37-year-old striker reached the mark of 155 balls in the net at the Brasileirão and became the second highest scorer in the history of the competition, leaving Romário behind. Ahead of him, only Roberto Dinamite, who scored 190 times. Jersey 9 is also Flu’s top scorer this season, with 18 goals.

Bragantino reacts in the 2nd half and goes down with a great goal

Looking for a draw, Red Bull started the final stage more active in the offensive sector, generating danger first at 13, with Gabriel Novaes heading out. Two minutes later, Massa Bruta slowed down with Helinho, who landed a beautiful shot from a distance and sent it to the angle. After the goal, the second half was more open, with opportunities for both teams. Flu came to expand with Gabriel Teixeira, but after four minutes of review, the VAR canceled the bid for offside by Bobadilla. Nonato and André still lost good chances at the end of the match.

Marcão hits record for Flu in Brasileirão

Marcão went to Maracanã under the expectation of an important brand for the Tricolor das Laranjeiras. Adding games for the last edition of Brasileirão and the current, the coach reached 16 matches without losing and surpassed the feat of Muricy Ramalho against Massa Bruta. In 2010, a streak of 15 clashes helped Flu de Muricy win that year’s title. Now, Marcão is the commander with the greatest unbeaten record in the club’s history in the competition.

Datasheet

Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro

Hour: 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

Yellow cards: Nonato (Fluminense) and Martinelli (Fluminense); Léo Realpe (Bragantino) and Gabriel Novaes (Bragantino)

Red cards: None

Goals: Fred (Fluminense), at 11 minutes of the 1st time, and Luiz Henrique (Fluminense), at 41; Helinho (Bragantino), at 16 of the 2nd time

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato (David Braz) and Yago (Martinelli); Luiz Henrique (Gabriel Teixeira), Caio Paulista (Jhon Arias) and Fred (Bobadilla). Technician: Mark.

Red Bull Bragantino: Julio Cesar; Weverton, Léo Realpe, Natan and Luan Cândido (Guilherme); Emiliano Martínez, Cristiano (Praxedes) and Vitinho (Weverson); Gabriel Novaes (Hurtado), Helinho (Alerrandro) and Pedrinho. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.