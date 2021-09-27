Fluminense defeats Red Bull Bragantino and touches the G-6 of the Brazilian Nationals; Fred overshadows Romario’s mark, Luiz Henrique scores an absurd goal

O Fluminense made a great 1st time and won the Red Bull Bragantino 2-1, this Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship.

Fred and Luiz Henrique (great goal!) scored for the Rio team, while Helinho (another great goal) scored for the team from the interior of São Paulo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the repercussion of Fluminense x Red Bull Bragantino at 6 pm (GMT) on SportsCenter, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here to have more information

The goal scored by Fred, incidentally, was emblematic.

Now the eternal killer has 155 goals in the history of Brasileirão, which made him pass none other than Romário (154) and become the 2nd greatest scorer of all time in the competition – the leader is Roberto Dinamite, with 190.

The result is very important for the Flu, which is getting closer and closer to entering the G-6 of the championship, which gives place in the next Libertadores Conmebol.

It is also worth mentioning that Bragantino played with an entire reserve team, as they saved their holders for the return match of the semifinals of the South American Cup, this Wednesday.

Fred celebrates after scoring for Fluminense over Red Bull Bragantino LUCAS MERÇON/FLUMINENSE FC

Championship status

With the result, Fluminense goes to 32 stitches and is in 7th position of Brasileirão.

Bragantino for us 33 dots, but go on 5th place in the championship.

The guy: Luiz Henrique

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

It’s a bit clumsy, but when it hits the individual play, it gets out of the way.

The big guy made a great combination with Caio Paulista and was the “owner” of the 1st time at Maracanã.

Flu’s 2nd goal, by the way, is to see and review the replay throughout the week.

On minute 42, Luiz Henrique received it in the area, made a beautiful dribble on the marker and fired a firecracker in the angle.

Tired, the forward left at the end of the 2nd half, giving way to Gabriel Teixeira.

It was bad: Realpe

The Red Bull Bragantino defender did not have a happy afternoon at Maracanã.

During most of the game, but especially in the 1st half, he was very nervous and made a lot of mistakes.

He was easily involved in the two attempts of tricolor goals, getting lost in the play.

It also gave the fans shivers when they tried risky ball outs, which generated good chances for Flu.

upcoming games

Red Bull Bragantino returns to the field on Wednesday, at 7:15 pm (GMT), against the freed, for the South American Cup.

Fluminense plays next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, against saints, fur Brazilian championship.

Datasheet

Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

GOALS: Fluminense: Fred [12′] and Luiz Henrique [42′] Red Bull Bragantino: Helinho [62′]

FLUMINASE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and Nonato (David Braz); Luiz Henrique (Gabriel Teixeira0, Caio Paulista (Arias) and Fred (Bobadilla) Technician: Marcao

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Julio Cesar; Weverton, Realpe, Natan and Luan Cândido (Guilherme); Emiliano Martínez, Cristiano (Praxedes) and Vitinho (Weverson); Helinho (Alerrandro), Pedrinho and Gabriel Novaes (Hurtado) Technician: Mauricio Barbieri