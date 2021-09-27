Focus: financial market raises inflation projections for the 25th week and sees IPCA of 8.45% in 2021

SAO PAULO – The financial market has again raised its inflation projections this year, for the 25th consecutive week, this time from 8.35% to 8.45% per year. The data are in the Focus report, released this Monday morning (27) by the Central Bank.

Estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2022 were also revised upwards, for the tenth week, from 4.10% to a high of 4.12%.

The data follow the 1.14% increase in the preview of inflation for September, released last week, the highest value for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994.

In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 7.02%, and in the last 12 months it has already surpassed double digits (10.05%).

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the monetary authority continue to see the base interest rate ending this year at higher levels than those estimated at the beginning of the year.

After an increase of one percentage point in the Selic last week, to 6.25% per year, the expectation is for an increase of the same magnitude at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in October, taking interest rates to 7.25% per year. year.

For December, the projections remained at Selic of 8.25% per year, rising to 8.50% at the end of 2022, also without changes.

Regarding the performance of Brazilian economic activity, economists continue to estimate growth of 5.04% in 2021, the same as in the previous survey, but they reduced the estimates for the expansion of the Domestic Product from 1.63% to 1.57% Gross (GDP) in 2022.

Finally, on the exchange rate, the median Focus points to the dollar traded at R$ 5.20 at the end of this year, and R$ 5.24 in December 2022 (compared to R$ 5.23 in the last survey).

