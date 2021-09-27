For Itaú BBA, Ibovespa is not so cheap and scenario is more negative By Reuters



by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market is not as cheap as you might think, and Itaú BBA’s view of the stock market is more negative, said the chief strategist at the investment bank, Marcelo Sá, citing inflation as the main point to monitor at the moment.

The list of attention factors is long and also includes fiscal debates, hikes in Brazil, potential changes in US monetary policy and the direction of commodities in light of the risks linked to China.

The strategist recalls that, based on data from the last report on the Ibovespa forecast change, on September 14, the Ibovespa price/earnings multiple (P/E) was 8 times, against a historical average of 11.6 times, which leaves it, when looking at the standard deviation, at the lower end of the range.

But Sá says it is “complicated” to carry out the analysis “in the dry”, since companies like Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:) –both related to commodities, an asset class that has been liquidated in recent times– have a lot of weight in the index. Excluding both from the account, the Ibovespa P/E goes up to 12 times, against 13 times the average.

“It’s still cheaper than the average, but not so much cheaper… Our view is more negative for the stock market, given the prospects with all this deterioration in macroeconomic discussions,” said Sá. He referred to the impasse in the account of almost 90 billion reais in court orders for 2022, which, without a solution, could threaten the spending ceiling, the government’s fiscal anchor.

He comments that the title of the report from two weeks ago, which bears the expression “The perfect storm”, explains well the reasons behind the revision of the Ibovespa target at the end of the year from 152,000 to 120,000 points, with water crises and energy, fiscal uncertainty, on the rise, pressure on commodities, doubts about growth in China and the risk of tightening US monetary policy.

The Ibovespa was at around 11:40 am this Monday around 113,520 points, 13.5% below the record of 131,190.30 points reached on June 7th. In reais, the main index of Brazilian stocks fell 4.6% in the year to 2021, but retreated even more (7.3%), against gains of 11.4% for the European and 18.6% for the North American .

“There is a lot of uncertainty, that’s the message. The macroeconomic ‘drivers’ are very important to monitor, I would say that inflation is the main thing,” said Sá.

According to the strategist, the forecast for the Ibovespa at 120 thousand points at the end of the year — above, therefore, the current level — would depend on a relief in inflation, which in turn could lead the Central Bank to raise interest rates less — which, higher, intensify the stock market’s competition with other asset classes as an investment option–and some stabilization in China.

“But we still have to keep an eye on commodities. If there is a very strong slowdown in China, with an impact not only on the , but also on agricultural commodities, this will also have some impact on the Brazilian economy,” added Sá.

Itaú (SA:) adjusted its stock market shopping list to include Eneva (SA:), Energisa (SA:) (more defensive companies) and Assaí (SA:), while withdrawing from the Magazine Luiza (SA:) group , Méliuz (SA:) (more sensitive to higher interest rates) and Bradesco (SA:) (affected by a more uncertain macro scenario).