For Mauro Cezar Pereira, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Flamengo do not have technicians to match their squads

palm trees, Atlético-MG and Flamengo are the main teams in Brazilian football, and have superior rosters than other Serie A clubs. And for Mauro Cezar Pereira, coaches Cuca, Abel Ferreira and Renato Gaúcho are not up to the teams they train. That was the opinion of the journalist in the podcast Posse de Bola #163.

Mauro Cezar cited the example of Manchester United, which is led by Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former player at the club, and who is much questioned as a coach. “About coaches and great squads, everyone knows that Manchester United kept Pogba, signed Sancho, who was a very desirable player, who is a young English striker, who was playing in Germany, and signed Cristiano Ronaldo back, still there’s Cavani, a sweetheart.

And he added: “There’s Maguire, the most expensive defender on the planet, Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese play easy, De Gea returned to defending a penalty, Varane. He lost to West Ham and was eliminated from the League Cup. He played with the mixed team , West Ham also played”.

“Solskjaer are weak for United. The Brazilian coaches who are in the three strongest teams are weak for these squads. Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Flamengo don’t have coaches to match their squads, that, for me, is very clear, very clear, and this also happens in Europe. It used to happen with Lampard and it happens with the coach of England’s greatest champion, Manchester United. It’s a problem that doesn’t just happen here, but it has to be faced”, he pointed out.

And finaliozu: “We need to talk more about it and look at it. Detail, the top technicians here in Brazil earn spectacular salaries, should be concerned about offering more. We talk about Daniel [Alves] and don’t talk about the technicians. Daniel earned a lot and offered little, these technicians are very well paid, that’s cool, they make more money, I’m not against them earning well, earning the most, but delivering more, not just this little thing we’re seeing this week “.