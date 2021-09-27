For the first time, PSOL gives up its presidential candidate and signals its support for Lula

SAO PAULO — In a sign of support for the PT in 2022, the PSOL decided to reelect Juliano Medeiros to the presidency of the party and not to present a pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic next year. With this, the party heads to join former president Lula, who has been recording the leadership in voting intentions in the latest polls.

1,000 days:Bolsonaro government reaches its thousandth day experiencing three crises a month

The decision was taken at the PSOL National Congress, held this weekend. The priority agenda voted on by the majority of the 402 delegates at the conference was the fight for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The priority, at the national level, must be the construction of unity among the popular sectors to ensure the defeat of the far right. This dialogue process must involve programmatic elements, an arc of alliances and cannot be a one-way street”, says the approved resolution.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

Founded in 2004, it will be the first time that PSOL will not compete in the Palácio do Planalto. In 2006, the party ran with Heloísa Helena, in 2010 with Plínio de Arruda Sampaio, in 2014 with Luciana Genro, and in 2018 with Guilherme Boulos, who should run for governor of São Paulo next year.

See too:Fux says that the Supreme Court’s ‘disrepute’ is caused by politicians who throw problems for the Court to solve

The PSOL, which was born out of a split in the PT in 2003, when the Lula government proposed its Social Security reform, was opposed to the PT administrations, but approached its rivals after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

Podcasts

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





Together in opposition to the Michel Temer and Bolsonaro governments, the parties have remained aligned, and the attacks have ceased. If in 2014 the psolist presidential candidate called PT and PSDB “Siamese brothers”, in the following election, Boulos was critical of Lula’s arrest and rose on the platform of Fernando Haddad during the campaign. The friendliness was also reflected in the 2020 municipal elections.

Ana Cristina Valle:Bolsonaro’s ex-wife had 18 relatives named in family offices and financial transactions that caught the attention of the MP

Despite the defense for the union of the lefts in 2022, in a scenario that is heading towards having Lula and Bolsonaro in the second round, the PSOL programmed for next year a loophole where an eventual retreat in the decision not to launch a candidate could be accommodated.

The hammer will actually be hit at the Extraordinary Electoral Conference, when the party must “make the final decisions on the party’s electoral tactics, alliance policies, party fund distribution, regulation of collective candidacies and other pertinent issues”.

2022 Elections:Chiefs of ‘old politics’ plan to return to Congress in 2022

This option can be used if the PT runs over issues dear to the PSOL, such as the spending ceiling and the labor reform, to which the acronym is contrary. A possible vice president for Lula coming from the market, on the other hand, should not shake the alliance, as it is expected, as was José Alecar in 2002.

Even though they walk together in the presidential election, PSOL and PT must have at least “friendly” disputes in other elections. In São Paulo, for example, Boulos and Haddad should be candidates for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. They are considered two of the strongest names on the left. Haddad got 47 million votes for president in 2018 at the height of anti-petismo, and Boulos, the historic feat of taking the PSOL to the second round of the election in São Paulo, in which then-mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) won.