For the first time, PSOL gives up its presidential candidate and signals its support for Lula

SAO PAULO — In a sign of support for the PT in 2022, the PSOL decided to reelect Juliano Medeiros to the presidency of the party and not to present a pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic next year. With this, the party heads to join former president Lula, who has been recording the leadership in voting intentions in the latest polls.
The decision was taken at the PSOL National Congress, held this weekend. The priority agenda voted on by the majority of the 402 delegates at the conference was the fight for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.
“The priority, at the national level, must be the construction of unity among the popular sectors to ensure the defeat of the far right. This dialogue process must involve programmatic elements, an arc of alliances and cannot be a one-way street”, says the approved resolution.
Founded in 2004, it will be the first time that PSOL will not compete in the Palácio do Planalto. In 2006, the party ran with Heloísa Helena, in 2010 with Plínio de Arruda Sampaio, in 2014 with Luciana Genro, and in 2018 with Guilherme Boulos, who should run for governor of São Paulo next year.
The PSOL, which was born out of a split in the PT in 2003, when the Lula government proposed its Social Security reform, was opposed to the PT administrations, but approached its rivals after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.
Together in opposition to the Michel Temer and Bolsonaro governments, the parties have remained aligned, and the attacks have ceased. If in 2014 the psolist presidential candidate called PT and PSDB “Siamese brothers”, in the following election, Boulos was critical of Lula’s arrest and rose on the platform of Fernando Haddad during the campaign. The friendliness was also reflected in the 2020 municipal elections.
Despite the defense for the union of the lefts in 2022, in a scenario that is heading towards having Lula and Bolsonaro in the second round, the PSOL programmed for next year a loophole where an eventual retreat in the decision not to launch a candidate could be accommodated.
The hammer will actually be hit at the Extraordinary Electoral Conference, when the party must “make the final decisions on the party’s electoral tactics, alliance policies, party fund distribution, regulation of collective candidacies and other pertinent issues”.
This option can be used if the PT runs over issues dear to the PSOL, such as the spending ceiling and the labor reform, to which the acronym is contrary. A possible vice president for Lula coming from the market, on the other hand, should not shake the alliance, as it is expected, as was José Alecar in 2002.
Even though they walk together in the presidential election, PSOL and PT must have at least “friendly” disputes in other elections. In São Paulo, for example, Boulos and Haddad should be candidates for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. They are considered two of the strongest names on the left. Haddad got 47 million votes for president in 2018 at the height of anti-petismo, and Boulos, the historic feat of taking the PSOL to the second round of the election in São Paulo, in which then-mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) won.