Fortaleza beats Sport away from home and rises to 3rd place in Brasileirão – 26/09/2021

Fortaleza beat Sport 1-0 and returned to third place in Serie A, overtaking Flamengo — although with three more matches than the rubro-negros, it should be noted. The game, valid for the 22nd round, was played at Arena de Pernambuco and it was Marcelo Benevenuto, at 32 of the first half, who shook the net.

For the team from Pernambuco, the match marked the eighth game without winning or even scoring goals. With 17 points, Sport is in 19th place. Fortaleza has 36 points, while Fla got 35 after the draw with América-MG. Above, is the leader Atlético-MG, with 46 points and Palmeiras, with 38. Both have a game less than the team from Ceará.

Leão do Pici receives, next Saturday (2), Atlético-GO. Leão da Ilha will face Grêmio on Sunday (3), away from home.

Teams build, but without great danger

The start of the match was even. While Fortaleza had more control of the plays, Sport defended itself and tried to take advantage of the chances by raising the ball in the penalty area. Neither of the two managed to bring effective danger to the goalkeepers, although there was a lot of movement.

Sport grows in the game

After a good start for Fortaleza, Sport regained control of the match. At 25, André had a chance to swing the net when goalkeeper Felipe Alves left, but the ball was taken by defender Titi. At 28, Hernanes sent a bomb from outside the area, Felipe let go and André got the rebound, but crossed wrongly into the penalty area.

Fortaleza opens the scoreboard and defines the victory

At 32 minutes, in a corner kick, Sport’s defense failed. Defender Marcelo Benevenuto, from Fortaleza, was alone and headed for the goal.

second half is warm

The second half kept the same dynamics as the beginning of the first. The two teams shared possession of the ball and construction of plays, but did not pose great danger to the opposing goalkeepers. Fortaleza was looking for spaces on the field, while Sport had more possession of the ball, moving up in speed or crossing into the middle of the penalty area.

In the end, a safe victory for Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team, while Sport can’t get out of the so-called confusion zone.

DATASHEET:
Sport 0 x 1 Fortaleza
Reason: 22nd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship
Date and time: September 26, 2021, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)
Local: Arena de Pernambuco (PE)
Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (RJ)
Assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ)
VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)
Goals: Marcelo Benevenuto (FOR), 32′ of the first half (0-1)
Yellow cards: Hernanes (SPT), Sabino (SPT), Hayner (SPT), Pedro Henrique (SPT), Felipe (FOR), Lucas Crispim (FOR), José Welison (SPT)

Sport: Maílson, Hayner (Ewerthon), Pedro Henrique, Sabino, Sander (Luciano Juba), José Welison, Marcão Silva, Hernanes (Everton Felipe), Paulinho Moccelin (Gustavo Oliveira), André and Everaldo (Mikael) Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

Strength: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Yago Pikachu, Felipe (Matheus Jussa), Éderson, Lucas Lima (Ronald), Lucas Crispim, Romarinho (Henríquez) and Robson (Edinho). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.