Fortaleza beats Sport away from home and rises to 3rd place in Brasileirão – 26/09/2021

Fortaleza beat Sport 1-0 and returned to third place in Serie A, overtaking Flamengo — although with three more matches than the rubro-negros, it should be noted. The game, valid for the 22nd round, was played at Arena de Pernambuco and it was Marcelo Benevenuto, at 32 of the first half, who shook the net.

For the team from Pernambuco, the match marked the eighth game without winning or even scoring goals. With 17 points, Sport is in 19th place. Fortaleza has 36 points, while Fla got 35 after the draw with América-MG. Above, is the leader Atlético-MG, with 46 points and Palmeiras, with 38. Both have a game less than the team from Ceará.

Leão do Pici receives, next Saturday (2), Atlético-GO. Leão da Ilha will face Grêmio on Sunday (3), away from home.

Teams build, but without great danger

The start of the match was even. While Fortaleza had more control of the plays, Sport defended itself and tried to take advantage of the chances by raising the ball in the penalty area. Neither of the two managed to bring effective danger to the goalkeepers, although there was a lot of movement.

Sport grows in the game

After a good start for Fortaleza, Sport regained control of the match. At 25, André had a chance to swing the net when goalkeeper Felipe Alves left, but the ball was taken by defender Titi. At 28, Hernanes sent a bomb from outside the area, Felipe let go and André got the rebound, but crossed wrongly into the penalty area.

Fortaleza opens the scoreboard and defines the victory

At 32 minutes, in a corner kick, Sport’s defense failed. Defender Marcelo Benevenuto, from Fortaleza, was alone and headed for the goal.