Fortress fans get angry with Vojvoda for alleged delay in substitutions

Fortaleza scored three points away from home, against Sport, with a goal by defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who guaranteed the score 1-0. Despite the victory, the fans “picked up” Argentinian coach Vojvoda, unhappy with his supposed delay to replace striker Robson.

The player, who was only substituted 24 minutes into the second half, did not perform well for the team. Accused by tricolors of being “slow” and “clumsy”, the impatience was left to the coach, who was also charged by Robson’s permanence. Check out the repercussion:

















Fortaleza enters the field again at home, next Saturday (2), against Atlético-GO, coach Eduardo Barroca. The team currently occupies 3rd place in the Brasileirão table, with 36 points.