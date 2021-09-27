Fortress fans get angry with Vojvoda for alleged delay in substitutions

Fortaleza scored three points away from home, against Sport, with a goal by defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who guaranteed the score 1-0. Despite the victory, the fans “picked up” Argentinian coach Vojvoda, unhappy with his supposed delay to replace striker Robson.

The player, who was only substituted 24 minutes into the second half, did not perform well for the team. Accused by tricolors of being “slow” and “clumsy”, the impatience was left to the coach, who was also charged by Robson’s permanence. Check out the repercussion:

Vojvoda, taking out Robson doesn’t kill — Eduarda Macedo (@eduardamacedomm)

You’re too dumb for a replacement, Vojvoda! It’s going to splinter you man man, take that devil off this Felipe and this Robson, damn it! — FEC IS YOUR FANS (@_FECTweet)

OMG! Vojvoda I worship you, but Robson does not. How this guy managed to become a professional athlete. UNBELIEVABLE! — James Adeodato (@JamesAdeodato)

I CAN’T TAKE ROBSON IN THE FIELD ANY MORE! DO SOMETHING, VOJVODA, PLEASE! — Bruno Jácome (@BrunoJacome_)

Robson still on the field is a big nonsense. Puts Henriquez and Edinho on the field soon, Vojvoda — Taigo Pinho (33/45) (@TaigoFortaleza)

If I die because of Robson, it was an honor to have you coach, Vojvoda IT’S NOT POSSIBLE!!! — (@Dantas16Ju)

it’s past time to take Robson out, honestly simply addicted to ending the attack rolls — it’s raining fucking monkey (@buruguduasquidi)

I think it’s past time to take Robson — Paulo Matheus (@pmmotta)

Fortaleza enters the field again at home, next Saturday (2), against Atlético-GO, coach Eduardo Barroca. The team currently occupies 3rd place in the Brasileirão table, with 36 points.