Fred breaks record, Fluminense is scared, but wins Red Bull Bragantino at Brasileirão

Fluminense came out ahead and drew a calm game. Afterwards, he got scared, but ended up beating Red Bull Bragantino by 2-1, this Sunday, at Maracanã. The clash was valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship and had goals for Fred and Luiz Henrique for the home team, who reach 32 points and follow in eighth position, one behind Corinthians, which opens the G6. Helinho discounted for the visitors, in fifth, with 33.

+ Where you play, age and even when: see what are the contract times for the Fluminense squad

In the next round, Flu will go to Vila Belmiro to face Santos, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm. Bragantino, on the other hand, enters the field for Brasileirão on Saturday, when they host Corinthians, but before that decides to place in the final of the Sudamericana against Libertad, away from home, on Thursday. The match was 2-0 for Brazilians.

See the Brasileirão table

WILL GET YOU!

The first arrival of the match was from Bragantino, but it was Fluminense who played better in the initial stage and opened up a good advantage. On minute 11, Luiz Henrique recovered the ball in the defense field and played for Nonato. The steering wheel just rolled to the middle and found Fred, who just pushed into the net and became the second highest scorer in the history of Brasileirão, with 155 goals.

IT’S FLYING

With high confidence, Flu continued to be better and arriving with danger. There was a deflected ball, over the goal, close to the bar and goalkeeper Julio Cesar’s defense. Until, at 41 minutes, Luiz Henrique received it from Caio Paulista, cleared the defenders and dropped a bomb in Bragantino’s angle, extending the count to Tricolor.

OPEN

Fluminense retreated in the second half and waited for Red Bull Bragantino in their field. The result was pressure from the visitors, who frightened them until they reached the goal in the 16th minute. After a good exchange of passes, Helinho received it at the entrance to the area and placed it in the right angle of goalkeeper Marcos Felipe to reduce the home team’s advantage.

NOT WORTH

In the final stretch of the match, Fluminense even tried to launch more attacking after the substitutions, betting on Arias, Gabriel Teixeira and Bobadilla. However, he saw little work. In the way things worked, there was an offside. At 33, Bobadilla received it on the right and crossed low for Gabriel Teixeira to score. However, the VAR took action and after four minutes of analysis disallowed the goal.

FLU WIN

The final minutes were of attempts by both sides, but few hits. Red Bull Bragantino tried to threaten Marcos Felipe, but was unsuccessful, while Fluminense submitted a few times, but without much danger. In the end, victory for the Tricolor Carioca.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 2X1 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Date/Time: 09/26/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

Video Arbitrator: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa-PR)

Goals: Fred (11’/1ºT) (1-0), Luiz Henrique (41’/1ºT) (2-0), Helinho (16’/2ºT) (2-1)

Yellow cards: Nonato, Martinelli (FLU), Realpe, Gabriel Novaes (BGT)

Red cards: –

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (David Braz – 44’/2ºT) and Yago Felipe (Martinelli – halftime); Caio Paulista (Arias – 19’/2ºT), Luiz Henrique (Gabriel Teixeira – 27’/2ºT) and Fred (Bobadilla – 27’/2ºT). Technician: Mark.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Júlio Cesar, Weverton, Léo Realpe, Natan and Luan Cândido (Guilherme – 27’/2ºT); Emi Martínez, Cristiano (Praxedes – 39’/2ºT), Vitinho (Weverson – halftime) and Helinho (Alerrandro – 32’/2ºT); Gabriel Novaes (Hurtado – 28’/2ºT) and Pedrinho. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.