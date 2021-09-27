Fred celebrates the brand and foresees selection for Luiz Henrique: “Best of the Flu” – 26/09/2021

O center forward Fred celebrated the feat of becoming the second top scorer in the history of Brasileirão this afternoon (26), by scoring a goal in Fluminense’s victory against Red Bull Bragantino.

“For the brand, I’m very happy. I received many messages: “Wow, Romário is talking about you”. Happy for this goal, for this victory and these three points for Fluzão,” said the experienced player soon after the match.

The ball in the net against Massa Bruta was the 37-year-old striker’s 155th in the history of the championship, leaving behind Romário, who scored 154 times. Fred also took the opportunity to praise the performance of Luiz Henrique, one of the best on the field at Maracanã.

“Once again Luiz is being – I think in the last six games – our most important player. He is developing a lot. He has the potential to be not only the best player at Fluminense, but also the best player at the Brazilian Nationals. That’s his future. It’s a pleasure to play with a talent like that. Up ahead I’ll be able to talk to my son, [com Luiz] in the Brazilian team, I caught this kid at the beginning”, commented shirt 9.

The young Tricolor Carioca athlete, in addition to participating in Fred’s goal, scored a great goal at the end of the first stage. He celebrated his performance in Sunday’s game and returned the 37-year-old striker’s praise.

“I’m very happy to receive the Craque do Jogo, especially from Fred, who has a lot of history at Fluminense and helps me a lot. We’ll keep working. We knew it would be difficult, but we fought until the end and came out with the victory,” he said Luiz.