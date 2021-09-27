Fred, from Fluminense, isolates himself as the second greatest scorer in the history of Brasileirão

Used to hitting marks since returning to Fluminense last year, striker Fred won another important number. This Sunday, when opening the scoring for Fluminense against Red Bull Bragantino at Maracanã, the forward overtook Romário and isolated himself as the second highest scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

+ Where you play, age and even when: see what are the contract times for the Fluminense squad

The number 9 is only behind Roberto Dinamite, who leads with 190. At 37 years old, this was Fred’s 195th goal with the Fluminense shirt in 352 games, the 18th in the season. He is the team’s top scorer.

This is just another record achieved by Fred since he returned to Fluminense. In the elimination of the team in Libertadores, he became the player who most defended Flu in the competition, equaling Thiago Neves with 28 games, in addition to the second best Brazilian top scorer in the history of the tournament, alongside Palhinha, with 24 goals.

See the Brasileirão table

In addition, in the Copa do Brasil, the striker also became the top scorer in the history of the competition, equaling Romário with 36 goals. Flu ended up eliminated by Atlético-MG.