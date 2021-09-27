Fred surpasses Romário and isolates himself as the second greatest scorer in the history of Brasileirão

by

The second largest in history. Fred’s goal against Fluminense, this Sunday, made the forward overtake Romário in the historic artillery of the Brazilian Championship.

Crystal Ball: GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

When opening the scoreboard against Bragantino at Maracanã, the shirt 9 tricolor reached 155 goals scored in the competition, against 154 of Baixinho, and isolated himself as the second top scorer in the history of the tournament.

The striker is only behind Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals. Fred was already the best scorer of Brasileirão in straight points.


The GLOBE and the 'Extra' summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos
GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos
30th - BAHIA (1989) - Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia's official website
30th – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website
29th - GRÊMIO (1981) - The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo
29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo
28th - ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) - With a victory over Botafogo, Galo took the first edition of the national championship under the name of Brasileiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo
28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo took the first edition of the national championship under the name of Brasileiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo
27th - SÃO PAULO (2007) - Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho
27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho
26th - FLAMENGO (1987) - Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo
26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo
25th - VASCO (2000) - Romário celebrates goal in a tie against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress
25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a tie against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress
24th - CORINTHIANS (1998) - Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency
24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency
23rd - PALMEIRAS (1972) - Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo
23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo
22º - GUARANI (1978) - The ace Careca, highlighted by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo
22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, highlighted by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo
21st - SÃO PAULO (1991) - Muller's tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo
21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo
20th - FLUMINENSE (2012) - Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera
20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera
19th - PALMEIRAS (1973) - Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo
19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo
18th - INTERNATIONAL (1975) - Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency
18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency
17th - CRUZEIRO (2013) - Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra
17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra
16th - FLAMENGO (1983) - Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Nationals Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo
16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Nationals Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo
15th - SÃO PAULO (1986) - Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo
15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo
14th - FLUMINENSE (1984) - Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is embraced by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency
14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is embraced by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency
13th - CORINTHIANS (2015) - Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians
13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians
12th - SANTOS (2002) - The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary
12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary
11th - SÃO PAULO (2006) - Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters
11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters
10th - CORINTHIANS (1999) - Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance!
10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance!
9th - FLAMENGO (1982) - Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo
9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo
8º - PALMEIRAS (1993) - Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo
8º – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo
7th - INTERNATIONAL (1976) - In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo
7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo
6th - VASCO (1997) - Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO
6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO
5th - PALMEIRAS (1994) - Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo
5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo
4th - INTERNATIONAL (1979) - Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional
4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional
3rd - FLAMENGO (1980) - Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo
3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo
2nd - CRUZEIRO (2003) - Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters
2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters
1st - FLAMINGO (2019) - Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

“A guy who’s a natural goal scorer. Fred is for sure one of the best scorers we have in Brazilian football. The goal record will be broken, it will be broken. Take the opportunity to congratulate. Frederico, you deserve it! — “prophesied” Romário, in an interview on the program “Globo Esporte”, last Thursday.

In the USA: Man is killed by police on the beach where the US Surfing Open was held

It was Fred’s third goal at the Brazilian club Fluminense. The striker is the club’s top scorer this season, with 18 goals scored.

Top scorers in the Brazilian:

1 – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals)

2 — Fred (155 goals)

3 – Romário (154 goals)

5 – Edmundo (153 goals)

6 – Zico (135 goals)