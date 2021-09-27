Fred surpasses Romário and isolates himself as the second greatest scorer in the history of Brasileirão

The second largest in history. Fred’s goal against Fluminense, this Sunday, made the forward overtake Romário in the historic artillery of the Brazilian Championship.

When opening the scoreboard against Bragantino at Maracanã, the shirt 9 tricolor reached 155 goals scored in the competition, against 154 of Baixinho, and isolated himself as the second top scorer in the history of the tournament.

The striker is only behind Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals. Fred was already the best scorer of Brasileirão in straight points.





GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos 30th – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website 29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo 28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo took the first edition of the national championship under the name of Brasileiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo 27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho 26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo 25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a tie against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress 24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency 23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo 22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, highlighted by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo 21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo 20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera 19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo 18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency 17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra 16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Nationals Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo 15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo 14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is embraced by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency 13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians 12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary 11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters 10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance! 9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo 8º – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo 7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo 6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO 5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo 4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional 3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo 2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters 1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

“A guy who’s a natural goal scorer. Fred is for sure one of the best scorers we have in Brazilian football. The goal record will be broken, it will be broken. Take the opportunity to congratulate. Frederico, you deserve it! — “prophesied” Romário, in an interview on the program “Globo Esporte”, last Thursday.

It was Fred’s third goal at the Brazilian club Fluminense. The striker is the club’s top scorer this season, with 18 goals scored.

Top scorers in the Brazilian:

1 – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals)

2 — Fred (155 goals)

3 – Romário (154 goals)

5 – Edmundo (153 goals)

6 – Zico (135 goals)