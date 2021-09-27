French newspaper details how ‘South American locker room’ distanced the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé

O Paris Saint-Germain follow 100% on French Championship, but, according to L’Équipe newspaper, the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé does not follow the great phase of the club in the fields.

the matches of PSG at the French Championship you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the match against Montpellier, won by PSG 2-0, Mbappé was substituted in the 43rd of the second half and did not like it. On the bench, after the second goal, which had the assistance of Neymar, he was caught complaining about his partner.

Canal + caught Mbappé in the reserve bank talking to Gueye and, supposedly, directed to Neymar: “Yes, yes, he doesn’t give the pass to me”.

shaky relationship

The flagrant complaint made the newspaper L’Équipe point to a possible strain on the relationship between the French and Brazilians. The reason given is the ‘South Americanization’ of the PSG locker room.

While Neymar and the other Brazilians form a group with the Argentines in the cast, Mbappé began to distance himself and, according to the French newspaper, he bothered his other comrades by his absences in the so-called ‘group nights’.

On the field, Pochettino will have the task of holding his egos and making the star-studded French team reach the conquests. In a press conference after the victory against Metz, the Argentine addressed the issue of the relationship that Messi, Neymar and Di María have and Mbappé should fit together.

“Leo, Neymar and Di María know each other well, they already have affinities created. We are at a time when we have to integrate Mbappé’s talent with, for example, the Messi-Di María or Messi-Neymar relationship, and that takes time. we are happy with the way we are progressing and the improvements have already been demonstrated in the match against Lyon.”