From the Michel Teló team, Gustavo Bardim wins the sixth season of The Voice Kids · TV News

Representative of Michel Teló’s team, Gustavo Bardim won the sixth season of The Voice Kids this Sunday (26). The boy won by public choice and received 65.38% of viewers’ votes. The redhead defeated Izabelle Ribeiro, from Gaby Amarantos’ team, and Helloysa do Pandeiro, coached by Carlinhos Brown.

With the decision, Bardim will take home the competition trophy and also a contract with the record label Universal Music, in addition to a prize worth R$ 250,000.

This Sunday, Globo’s reality show was live and all phases were decided by the public through electronic voting on the program’s website.

From the Gaby team, Izabelle Ribeiro faced and beat Ruany Keveny in the first stage. Helloysa do Pandeiro overcame Isabelly Sampaio for the group Brown; and Gustavo beat Maria Victoria for Teló’s team.

In the second round, the only boy in the final sang Como É Grande O Meu Amor por Você, by Roberto Carlos, and won over the audience. Helloysa performed De Volta Pro Aconchego, a success by Dominguinhos (1941-2013), while Izabelle presented Maria Maria, by Milton Nascimento.

In his victory speech, the winner cried with emotion. “I want to thank you for everything, everything that is happening. To you, Marcio [Garcia], Talita [Rebouças], Michel, who I admire so much, both as a singer, an artist, as a person,” said the redhead. “Always count on me, mate. Here and for life. You will always be part of the Teló team”, promised the vocal coach.

“I also want to thank Gaby and Brown. You are amazing. It was a great pleasure to be able to sing here. This trophy is not just mine, it belongs to everyone, all children, all teams”, completed the prodigy, crying.