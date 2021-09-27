funeral takes place with empty ballot box and draws crowd in NY

Gabby Petito’s funeral takes place today in Holbrook, New York, in the Long Island region, where the influencer was raised. The ceremony is open to the public and attracted many onlookers, who formed lines in front of the site to say their last goodbye to the girl found dead in a forest in Wyoming.

Despite the Petito family’s desire to cremate Gabby’s body, this has not yet been possible, as the FBI continues to investigate how the girl was killed and has not yet released her remains to the family. Therefore, the funeral takes place with an empty urn. The information is from Fox News.

The ceremony is also being broadcast online and on US TV channels. The search for her fiance Brian Laundrie continues as he is the main suspect.

little gabby Image: Reproduction/Instagram

During the ceremony, her father, Joe Petito, and Gabby’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, paid tribute to the girl. Joe asked everyone to be inspired by the way his daughter lived, being kind and loving everyone. He even warned those present about the need to get out of a relationship that is not going well.

Jim said Gabby taught him that creating memories with family and loved ones was better than making money. Neither named Brian Laundrie, who remains at large.

Commotion

Gabby Petito’s funeral in Holbrook (NY) attracted onlookers who lined up to bid the digital influencer one last goodbye Image: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Relatives and friends were photographed arriving very shaken. The family reported Gabby Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 11, and the girl’s remains were found eight days later in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

After inspection, the FBI confirmed that the body was the same as the influencer and confirmed that the cause of death was homicide, but is still studying how the girl was murdered. The US federal police clarified, however, that “the cause of death remains pending in the final necropsy results.”

Gabby was taking a van trip across the United States with her fiance, who once returned to his parents’ house without his girlfriend, but is now on the run.

Disappearance

The 22-year-old American disappeared while traveling in her van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, through national parks across the country. They left Florida in July. Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Gabby’s family reported her disappearance to the police on September 11th. Gabby Petito’s father appealed to the population to provide any information that might be useful in the investigation during a press conference on Thursday (16).

Police saw the influencer crying weeks before

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, police in the city of Moab, Utah, were called into a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

Images from an agent’s body camera were released, showing Petito crying and complaining about mental health to the agents. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

At the time, the police recommended that they spend the night apart and the groom went to a hotel while she slept in the van. No inquiries were opened for the incident. What happened after that is still a mystery and is being investigated.

missing groom

Gabby’s fiance Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and Gabby’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone or say where his fiancee would be.

According to the TMZ website, an anonymous tip about the case of Gabby Petito reported that the 23-year-old fiance was seen assaulting the young woman weeks before the disappearance.

The officers are looking for Gabby’s fiance, considered “relevant” to the investigation, to provide further clarification. On Friday, the family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since last Tuesday (14), when he said he “went for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation. Since Saturday (18), dozens of police officers have been searching the area, where there are many swamps, in search of him.

Police analyze images

TMZ also reported that Florida police are investigating footage of the forest taken by another complaint’s camera.

According to the author, Brian would be walking through a place far from his residence carrying a backpack. The record will also be used in the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito.

forensics at the groom’s house

On Monday (20), an investigation was carried out in the house where Brian Laundrie lived with his parents, in the city of North Port, Florida (USA). According to the camera record of the automatic number plate recognition system, Gabby’s van, used by the couple on the trip, returned to town on September 1st — the same date as her fiance’s return.

According to Fox News, the boy’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were removed from the scene and the FBI declared the property a “crime scene.” Local police did not provide details of what was found at the scene.