Gabby Petito: What is known about the murdered influencer’s last days

During the summer, little gabby started a trip in her white Ford van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, planning to visit national parks across the western world. U.S.

Last year, the young woman regularly posted photos with Laundrie on her Instagram profile. In May 2020, she published a post saying that she “couldn’t wait to start traveling the world” with him, and several weeks later, as early as July, announced that he had asked her to marry him.

“I said yes!” Petito wrote in the Instagram caption. “Every day is a dream with you.”

She documented her trip this summer on social media, posting photos of her smiling in Monument Rocks, Kansas, posing in the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado and enjoying the view of Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park.

But when the camera turned off, a different reality unfolded.

The trip seemed to be making their relationship more difficult, and the two were seen arguing by people who passed by—the fights were so intense that at least one person called the authorities to report them.

Petito called his mother regularly, and these conversations seemed to reveal that there was “increasing tension” in her relationship, according to a police statement from a search warrant for an external hard drive found in the couple’s van.

In late August, Petito’s calls to his mother stopped. Regular posts on social media have ceased. And on September 11, his family went to the police. Petito was missing.

“She would disappear off the internet sometimes, you know, while she was out there doing her thing and living her life in the van, exploring these different areas,” said Jim Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather, when she disappeared. “It wasn’t unusual for her to disappear for a few days, but she always went back somewhere she could use Wi-Fi so she could post her photos on Instagram, make FaceTime calls and talk to her family,” he said.

The FBI announced on Sept. 19 that authorities had found human remains “consistent with Petito’s description.” Later, tests confirmed that the body was actually that of the 22-year-old girl. The FBI said the initial determination of the cause of death for Petito is murder..

A search for Laundrie, who returned to his parents’ home, where Petito also lived, in Florida on Sept. 1 without his fiancée, and disappeared two weeks later, is underway.

New details slowly emerging help paint a picture of what the days before Petito’s death might have been.

The two were stopped by the police

On August 12, almost three weeks before Laundrie returned to Florida to the house she shared with Petito and her parents, someone passed a couple in a white van with a Florida license plate and called the police to report that they saw the “man. hitting the girl”.

“Then we stop,” the caller told dispatchers, according to an audio recording from 911 [número da polícia norte-americana] that day, provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. “They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they left.”

A Moab, Utah, police officer who spotted the van later wrote in a police report that he saw Petito sitting in the passenger seat “crying uncontrollably.”

On a Moab Police Department photo camera obtained by CNN, a police officer is heard asking the young woman, who was visibly shaken, to get out of the van and sit inside her vehicle in hopes of helping her to calm down. Petito said she and her boyfriend were fighting that morning and experiencing “some personal problems.”

“I have OCD and sometimes I get very frustrated,” said Petito, adding later: “He hasn’t let me in his car before.”

When the officer asked why, the young woman replied, “He told me I needed to calm down, but I’m calm.”

“At no point in my investigation did Gabrielle stop crying, breathing heavily or composing a sentence without wiping her tears, wiping her nose or rubbing her knees with her hands,” wrote Officer Daniel Scott Robbins in the report.

Robbins wrote that he does not believe “the situation has reached the level of a domestic assault”, defining the case as a “mental health crisis”. He suggested that the two separate for the night. Petito and Laundrie agreed.

“I was able to contact Safe Haven [que protege vítimas de abuso doméstico] and get Brian a hotel room for the night,” wrote Robbins. “I instructed Brian and Gabrielle to take this time apart to relax their emotions. I also asked them to avoid contacting each other until the next morning, if possible.”

Petito stayed with the van while Robbins took Laundrie to the hotel, the policeman wrote, adding that the two had their cell phones in case of an emergency.

A witness at the scene wrote in a sworn statement that the two were “talking aggressively to each other and something felt wrong.”

Chris, the witness – whose last name was taken from the document provided to CNN by the Moab police — he said it looked like the two were arguing over who would get Petito’s cell phone and said he saw the young woman at one point “punching her arm and/or face [de Laundrie] and trying to get into the van.”

“Why do you have to be so cruel,” Petito told Laundrie, according to Chris, although he said he didn’t know if the girl said the phrase jokingly or not.

A National Park Service ranger who also answered the call spent about an hour and a half with Petito and warned her that her relationship with Laundrie appeared to be “toxic,” said Melissa Hulls, the ranger, to the Deseret News of Utah.

“I was begging her to re-evaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy with it, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another way, to make a change in her life,” Hulls told Deseret News.

A post on Petito’s Instagram account on the same day was tagged in Arches National Park near Moab. The post’s caption says that the couple spent some time taking pictures and “drawing and enjoying nature” near the arches.

Petito called his mother

The girl called and texted her mother regularly during the trip, according to the search warrant that described an apparent growing tension between Petito and Laundrie.

On Aug. 24, Petito contacted his mother and said she was leaving Utah for Wyoming’s Teton Range, said Petito’s family attorney, Richard Stafford.

A day later, the mother and daughter texted again, and her family believed she was in the Tetons, Stafford said earlier.

‘Commotion’ inside a restaurant

On Aug. 27, five days before Laundrie arrived in Florida, a couple from Louisiana who were on vacation in Jackson, Wyoming, said they saw Petito and Laundrie involved in a “commotion” as they left the restaurant. The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex.

Nina Angelo, who was at the restaurant with her boyfriend, said that Petito was in tears and Laundrie was visibly angry, walking in and out of the restaurant several times and showing anger at the staff around the receptionist’s booth.

A restaurant manager told the CNN who saw “an incident” on Aug. 27 but refused to give his name or describe what happened and said the facility has no surveillance video of the incident.

On the same day, Petito’s mother received what she described as a “strange message” from her daughter, the search warrant said, and was worried that something was wrong.

“You can help Stan, I keep getting your voicemails and several missed calls,” the message read, according to the search warrant. Stan was a reference to Petito’s grandfather, whom his mother said that Petito never referred to in that way, according to the warrant.

Also on August 27, a GoPro video of two vloggers captured Petito’s van at Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, between 18:00 and 18:30 local time, where Petito’s body was later found.

The vloggers, Kyle and Jenn Bethune, said that when they saw the van’s license plates in Florida, they thought about stopping to say hello as they were also from Florida, but Jenn Bethune said no one seemed to be near the vehicle.

“We thought maybe they were taking a walk or just relaxing in there,” added Kyle Bethune. “No (there were) open doors.”

The FBI asked for information from anyone at the camp between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, who may have had contact with the couple or seen the vehicle.

According to the timeline previously provided by Stafford, Petito’s last message was sent on Aug. 30, but her family doubted that she was the one who wrote it.

“No service in Yosemite,” the message read, according to Stafford.

Where was Petito found

On September 19, authorities announced the discovery of remains in the scattered camp area of spread creek, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Later, a coroner confirmed Petito’s identity.

The restaurant where authorities said Petito was last seen is about 25 miles from Spread Creek.

A federal arrest warrant issued last week for Laundrie for using unauthorized access devices “in the District of Wyoming and elsewhere” alleges that sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, Laundrie may have used a card. debit and PIN number for accounts that do not belong to it for expenses of more than $1,000.

A lawyer for Laundrie’s family said on Thursday that the warrant relates “to activities that occurred after Gabby Petito’s death and has nothing to do with her death.”

“The FBI is focusing on locating Brian, and when that happens, the details of the charges will be handled in the appropriate forum,” said attorney Steve Bertolino.

Andy Rose, Rebekah Riess, Randi Kaye, Kari Pricher and Jennifer Henderson of CNN contributed to this report.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click on here)