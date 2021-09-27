Gaiward and Galax confirm RTX 3060 GPU with GA104-150

Solution would be one way to keep the video card in stock

THE crisis in the semiconductor industry has led manufacturers to adapt to keep their stocks available. To keep the GeForce RTX 3060 on the market, a NVIDIA is using the GPU that equips the RTX 3070 (among others) as shown here. Now the Galax and Gainward confirmed the existence of the RTX 3060 using the GA104 chip.

Momomo_US, a known leaker, was the one who released the lists of boards from Galax and Gainward, which they already have listed on their websites. The new SKU used in the current video card Ampere input is the variant GA104-150 and it should be as much as possible to cut from this chip. They are almost 50% less than CUDA colors.

The complete GA104 GPU has 6144 cores, while the GA104-150 variant equipping the RTX 3060 has 3584. The advantage of this solution, in theory, is that NVIDIA no longer needs to get rid of the GA104 GPUs that didn’t work out, and can be used to manufacture more RTX 3060s, thus maintaining the supply of this graphics card.



Galax has updated its RTX 3060 lineup with the line Gamer Max OC [FG], Golden Master Max OC [FG], Xing Yao Max OC Forever Edition [FG] and Max Xing Yao [FG], all using the 104-150 GPU, in addition to the original RTX 3060 (GA106) still in its catalog. The abbreviation “FG” is an identification for the different chip.

The same happens on the part of Gainward, which updated the RTX 3060 series OC/OCG and DU/DUG. Both series have GPUs GA106-302, GA106-300 and GA104-150. As with Galax, the letter “G” indicates different chip usage.

All models carry the same technical specifications of the first RTX 3060 models. All feature 12GB GDDR6 at 15Gbps, 192-bit. The only difference is the clock up to 1822 MHz and all consume 170W using an 8-pin connector. The GA104 chip is considerably larger measuring 390mm², against the 276mm² of the GA106 die of the “old” RTX 3060.



Apparently, only the two manufacturers count the renewed RTX 3060 and they, for now, are exclusive models for sale in China. But it shouldn’t be long before we see other NVIDIA partners creating their models.

Via: Tom’s Hardware