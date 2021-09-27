Galaxy S22: leak brings dimensions and weight; line should have more color options

Update (9/27/21) – HA

More information about the Galaxy S22 has just emerged, now from the mouth of renowned informant Ice Universe, who published without hesitation the dimensions and weights of the three devices in the family. As you can see in the tweet, the base S22 will be the most compact version, as usual, with 146x70x7.6mm, weighing 167g. The S22 Ultra will be considerably larger, at 163.3×77.9×8.9, weighing 228g. Halfway there is the S22 Plus, with 157.4×75.8×7.6mm, and 195g in weight.

S22 146×70×7.6 167g S22+ 157.4×75.8×7.6 195g S22 Ultra 163.3×77.9×8.9 228g





27 Sep



25 Sep

The Galaxy S22 is even more compact than its predecessor, but it will still offer a 6.06-inch screen. Thus, the Galaxy S22 Plus will use a 6.55-inch panel, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch panel — single model ocm an LTPO panel with an adaptable refresh rate. The S22 and S22 Plus will have an LTPS panel. All three devices will offer AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to delivering the information before launch, Ice Universe also brought a rendering that allows us to more accurately see and compare the difference between the three devices.

This is the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra renderings I made based on the data. pic.twitter.com/fk31KAzSuK — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 25, 2021

Update (09/22/2021) – by DT

The rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S22 don’t stop popping up. The ball of the time is a list of possible color options that the smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer will offer customers. According to information obtained by the Galaxy Club website, the Galaxy S22 “normal” and the Plus version will have white, black, rose gold and green color options. already the Ultra variant of the cell phone should come in white, black and dark red tones.





21 Sep



22 Sep

A drastic change in the design of the S22 compared to the S21 is not expected. Therefore, Samsung would be working to expand the color options as much as possible as a kind of differentiator for the next generation. For the S22 and S22 Plus, the brand seems to have opted for colors that are more familiar. The green quoted can be very similar to the one seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The golden rose can be a variation of the Galaxy S21’s pink option.





The option dark red pointed to the Ultra version of the S22 is the one that can move the most with our imagination. It is expected to be as dark a hue as the green of the Z Fold 3. Now, all that remains is for us to announce the next generation S-line from Samsung. The prediction is that the Galaxy S22 hits the market in January 2022. And you, what color would you like to see on the Galaxy S22? Tell us in the comments below!

Original text (08/12/2021) Galaxy S22: Two New Color Options May Have Been Unveiled in Samsung’s Official Video

Last Wednesday (11) was marked by the official presentation of Samsung’s new folding cell phones. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have specs worthy of the category flagship, the public still has high expectations for the Galaxy S22 line, expected to be launched next year. More observers noted in the video introducing the folding smartphones that the South Korean may have provided a preview of the color availability for the Galaxy S22, suggesting two new options: Flamingo Pink (pink) and Pistachio Green (green).









05 Aug



17 Sep

The video showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with multitasking and S Pen support shows the term “ss22 colors” in the Google search field, which in addition to referring to spring 2022. spring season 2022), can also be a clear reference to the new generation of Galaxy S. The screenshot can be seen at 46 minutes and 17 seconds of the video, where the South Korean explains that the new folding allows the user to type manually in the search bar instead of typing on the virtual keyboard. Below, with the search results, the cell phone returns that the colors “Pistachio Green” and “Flamingo Pink” will be in fashion.

The new generation of flagship is expected to be officially unveiled in the first half of 2022. It is speculated that the new lineup will comprise three models — Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, as well as the current lineup.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details about these models, several specs are suggested in rumors, including large screens with LTPO technology; Exynos chipset with AMD GPU; advanced cameras designed by Olympus; and 65 watt fast charging on all variants.